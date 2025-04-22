Why Pope Francis’ signet ring will be destroyed following his death

By Oscar Holland and Leah Dolan, CNN

(CNN) — With a history dating back to at least the 13th century, the Fisherman’s Ring is among the most recognizable items of papal regalia. Named after St. Peter, who was a fisherman and, according to the Catholic tradition, the first pope, it was worn by Pope Francis to ceremonial events throughout his 12-year reign. Countless devoted followers kissed it. It even sparked a controversy over hygiene.

Now, as tradition dictates, the late pontiff’s signet ring will be destroyed — or defaced, at least — within the walls of the Vatican following his death, aged 88, on Easter Monday.

It is a ritual with practical roots. The Fisherman’s Ring and a pendant called the bulla traditionally served as official seals for official letters and documents known as papal briefs. New ones were issued to each incoming pope, and to prevent letters or decrees being forged posthumously, both would be smashed with a hammer upon his death. From 1521 until 2013, this is precisely what happened.

“It’s the equivalent of taking the login details away from a social media account,” said Christopher Lamb, CNN’s Vatican correspondent. “That’s what it was about — it was to stop pretenders using false seals on documents.”

By convention, the Camerlengo of the Holy Roman Church, a senior cardinal appointed to oversee the transition, would destroy the ring and bulla in the presence of the College of Cardinals after announcing the pope’s passing.

This practice continued long after the objects ceased to be used as seals (they were functionally replaced by a stamp in the mid-19th century). But when Francis’ predecessor Pope Benedict XVI became the first ever ﻿pope to resign in six centuries, a new tradition was established: A deep cross was carved into the ring’s surface with a chisel.

“I think there was a feeling that it was unnecessary to destroy the ring,” said Lamb, who suggested the threat of papal impersonation had grown less and less likely over the years.

Current Camerlengo Kevin Joseph Farrell, the Irish cardinal appointed to the role by Francis in 2023, is expected to follow suit and deface the ring ahead of the papal conclave — the process by which the next pope will be selected.

To kiss or not to kiss

Although steeped in ritual and symbolic of papal authority, the signet ring’s role has varied greatly from pontiff to pontiff.

In this regard, Francis deviated from some of his recent predecessors. Some pontiffs, such as Pope Benedict XVI, opted for daily wear, while Pope John Paul II often wore an alternative ring (or a ring-shaped crucifix) as a facsimile of sorts.

Francis fell somewhere in between: He wore his Fisherman’s Ring﻿ to official ceremonies, though for daily use he switched it for a simple silver ring dating from his time as cardinal.

There was also some speculation that Francis was uncomfortable with the act of kissing the ring: In early 2019, he was filmed repeatedly pulling his hand away as followers attempted to do so, though the Vatican later said he had intended to reduce the spread of germs.

According to Lamb, Francis always liked to meet people where they were — shaking hands or embracing those who were distressed — and was not someone who expected people to kneel and kiss his ring when meeting him.

A ‘recycled’ ring

Fisherman’s Rings have differed through the centuries. While most of them featured an image of Saint Peter and the keys of the Holy See — evoking the moment he was given the keys to heaven — little else governs their design. As such, they have often reflected the fashions of the day or the ethos of the pope in question.

They are typically hand-made for the incoming pope by a goldsmith, though Pope Francis bucked the trend with a “recycled” ring, according to Lamb. In keeping with the late pope’s modest approach, Francis chose not to commission the creation of a new piece, but instead “used a ring from the secretary of Paul VI,” said Lamb.

The “in-possession ring,” as it is referred to by the Vatican, was once owned by Paul VI’s secretary, Archbishop Pasquale Macchi, who died in 2006. It was made from gold-plated silver, rather than pure gold.

The ring’s fate following the conclave, like many questions surrounding the secretive selection process, remains to be seen.

