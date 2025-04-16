Want to create your own ‘White Lotus’ holiday in Thailand? These are the locations featured on season 3 of the hit show

By Karla Cripps, CNN

Bangkok (CNN) — In recent years, no TV series has gotten viewers excited about luxury travel quite like “The White Lotus.”

It’s easy to understand why. It’s got murder. Sexy scandals. Gorgeous beaches. And, perhaps most importantly, wealthy travelers behaving terribly.

Seasons one and two of the satirical dark comedy-drama, written and directed by Mike White, were set in luxury hotels in two stunning places — Hawaii and Sicily, respectively.

In both seasons, guests and employees experience a transformative week as the truths behind the characters’ seemingly idyllic lives are exposed.

The third season of the Emmy-winning HBO show, now streaming on Max, takes viewers to another one of the world’s most popular destinations — Thailand.

The cast includes Carrie Coon, Michelle Monaghan, Jason Isaacs, Leslie Bibb, Walton Goggins, Parker Posey, Patrick Schwarzenegger and Thailand’s very own K-pop superstar, Lalisa ‘Lisa’ Manobal. Season one fan favorite Natasha Rothwell also returns to reprise her role as spa employee Belinda.

But the stunning landscapes of Koh Samui, where most of the action takes place, and other popular destinations like Bangkok and Phuket also play starring roles.

Thankfully, HBO has released a list highlighting many of the locations that were used to create the irresistible backdrop of season three, allowing travelers to create their own White Lotus-inspired journey.

As Lalisa’s character “Mook” says, “I hope you enjoy Thailand.” Minor spoilers ahead!

Koh Samui shoot locations

Koh Samui, located in the Gulf of Thailand, is the country’s second-biggest island after Phuket. Its white sandy shores are dotted with luxury hotels, a handful of which make an appearance in the show.

Keeping with tradition, the Four Seasons Resort Koh Samui is the real star of season three, standing in for the title character — the White Lotus Resort & Spa. (Both seasons one and two were filmed in Four Seasons properties.)

Many scenes take place in the resort’s luxurious pool villas, as well as at the main swimming pool, common areas, paths and fitness areas. And that includes the gorgeous Ratliff family villa, where matriarch Victoria (Parker Posey) recites some of her most iconic lines. (No word on whether the villa comes with its own blender or if it needs to be requested.)

All of the breakfast and lunch restaurant scenes were shot in the Four Seasons resort as well.

The “White Lotus” bar, however, can actually be found at another luxury property — it’s Anantara Lawana Koh Samui Resort’s Singing Bird Lounge. (The dinner restaurant is actually in Phuket, more on that below.)

As for the hotel’s security station and driveway, where many scenes featuring security guard Gaitok (Tayme Thapthimthong) took place? You’ll have to head for the Thai hotel brand’s second resort on the island, Anantara Bophut Koh Samui. The jewelry store scenes were shot there too.

And of course we can’t forget the Buddhist monastery that brought the Ratliff family to Koh Samui in the first place. Those scenes were shot at Wat Phu Khao Thong, near Maenam Beach.

Meanwhile, in a humorous scene in episode four, the three ladies traveling together get to experience their first Songkran festival. Those scenes were shot at the Fisherman’s Village.

Two locations were actually used to create Greg/Gary’s luxurious villa — Samujana Villa 12 on Koh Samui and Villa Amaravida over on the island of Phuket.

Other Samui resorts and attractions featured in the new season include Choeng Mon Beach, Am Samui Resort Taling Ngam, the Dusit Dheva Cultural Center, Cape Fahn Hotel the Pi Samui Beach Club and Restaurant, the Magical Weed Garden Lounge and the Samui Snake Farm, where Rick (Walton Goggins) sets free about a dozen snakes — one of which bites Chelsea (Aimee Lou Wood).

The nearby island of Koh Phangan’s Haad Rin Beach also makes an appearance on the show, with several characters heading to the island to experience the famous monthly Full Moon Party. Meanwhile, some arrival scenes were filmed at the stunning Mu Ko Ang Thong National Marine Park — a popular day trip for Samui visitors.

Scenes filmed in Phuket

As noted, some scenes for “The White Lotus” were shot on Thailand’s largest island, Phuket, in the Andaman Sea.

If that beautiful spa pavilion, set in a lagoon where some of the pivotal opening and concluding events of the season took place, has you excited, you’ll want to head for the Anantara Mai Khao Phuket resort.

This resort is also home to that gorgeous private pool villa employee Belinda (Natasha Rothwell) stayed in. Villa 42, to be exact.

“White Lotus” dinner scenes were filmed at yet another luxury hotel property — Rosewood Phuket’s Ta Khai restaurant.

Other Phuket attractions highlighted by HBO that appear on the show include Bangla Boxing, Ya Nui Beach, the Phuket Yacht Haven Marina and Café Del Mar.

Additional arrival scenes were filmed at Ko Lawa Yai, which is off the coast of Phuket near Phang Nga Bay, says HBO.

Rick’s trip to Bangkok

In the second half of the series, Rick leaves Chelsea behind and embarks on a side trip to Bangkok, where he meets up with old friend Frank, played by Sam Rockwell. During one of the most talked about TV monologues of the year, Frank makes some wild confessions about how he’s been spending his time in Thailand.

That scene was shot inside the Bamboo Bar inside Bangkok’s historic Mandarin Oriental Hotel.

The pair eventually heads to confront American expat Jim Hollinger (Scott Glenn), whom Rick believes wronged his family, at the grand riverside home he shares with his wife, White Lotus owner Sritala. Travelers can actually stay in that property too — it’s the Siri Sala Private Thai Villa, located on the Bangkok Noi Canal. Guests need to book the entire home, which has six bedrooms.

Next, Rick and Frank hit the town. Those night club scenes were shot inside Bangkok’s Sing Sing Theater on Sukhumvit Road.

The pair then make their way back to the Mandarin Oriental and head through the iconic lobby to head up to the real-life 376-square-meter, two-bedroom Oriental Suite where they keep the party going.

The White Lotus effect

Ever since it was confirmed in early 2024 that the third season would be set in Thailand, much has been said about the inevitable impact the show will have on tourism growth.

“We are honored to have amazing Thailand featured as the filming location for the highly anticipated upcoming season of ‘The White Lotus,’” said Tourism Authority of Thailand Governor Thapanee Kiatphaibool in a press release following the announcement.

“The kingdom’s exotic natural beauty, rich historical sites and diverse landscapes are the perfect settings to share our fascinating culture, fantastic cuisine, top-notch wellness and luxury offerings, and most importantly our people and Thai hospitality.”

Multiple tour companies and resorts have put together “White Lotus” themed Thailand packages, including those featured on the show.

Meanwhile, the Tourism Authority of Thailand reports the country welcomed more than 35 million international travelers in 2024, generating over 1.8 trillion baht ($53.5 billion) in tourism revenue. This year, it aims to attract 39-40 million international visitors and generate 3 trillion baht in tourism revenue, which would mark a return to pre-pandemic arrival numbers.

“The White Lotus” Season 3 is available to stream on Max. HBO and Max, like CNN, are owned by the same parent company, Warner Bros. Discovery.

