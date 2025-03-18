The world’s first 3D-printed train station will take just six hours to build

By Minori Konishi, Mai Takiguchi and Chris Lau, CNN

Tokyo (CNN) — A major railway operator in Japan is embarking on a journey to build what it says will be the world’s first 3D-printed train station.

The new station structure, measuring about 108 square feet, will be located in the southern prefecture of Wakayama, 60 miles south of Osaka, Japan’s third most populated city, West Japan Railway (JR West) said last week.

It will replace a weathered wooden complex that has been sheltering commuters at Hatsushima Station, it added.

A computer rendering shows a minimalist white shed under a curved roof, with a slice of mandarin oranges — which are grown in the area — carved on its facade.

The station — eki in Japanese — is a gateway to Jinoshima, an uninhabited island where locals go for swimming, camping, and stand-up paddleboarding.

The nearby Arida City is home to local fishing ports and a breathtaking mountain range dotted with orange groves.

Structural components will be prefabricated with 3D-printing technology before they are ferried to the site, where workers are expected to assemble them within six hours, JR West said.

Work will begin after the last train runs on March 25, according to local media.

Joining the project is construction firm Serendix, known for building futuristic-looking homes with 3D printing technology.

It is not immediately clear why the lesser-known Hatsushima Station was chosen to be the home of the 3D printed station, but JR West said the project will provide them and other Japanese transit companies a chance to explore “sustainable building materials and cutting-edge technologies” for other regions in the future.

Japan is facing a shrinking workforce due to its aging population. More than 40% of its population will be aged 65 or over by 2070, according to official figures.

“With Japan facing a declining and aging workforce, introducing innovative technologies such as 3D printing will facilitate the modernization of railway infrastructure planning,” JR West also said.

___________________________________

MORE STORIES FROM CNN TRAVEL

Like what you’ve just read? Here is more of our recent travel news,

Delectable destinations

A golden rule of travel should be “leave room in your suitcase — but also your belly.”

Feasting on local delights is the glorious reward that follows a few hours’ sightseeing in a new locale.

To aid your next culinary adventure, publishing giant Time Out has just released its list of the best cities in which to eat.

New Orleans came out on top in its global survey of more than 18,500 people, thanks to its culinary blend of French, Spanish, Vietnamese and African influences. These are deliciously manifested in treats such as gumbo, jambalaya and beignets.

The No. 2 spot went to Bangkok, Thailand, with its glorious food scene covering everything from Michelin-starred fine dining such as the acclaimed restaurant Gaggan Anand to a multitude of markets with $3 street-food stars.

At No. 3, Medellín, Colombia, impressed Time Out’s readers with its affordability and cheap coffee. In South Africa’s Cape Town, at No. 4, locals love the coastal city’s diverse food offerings, particularly the seafood.

Madrid’s flourishing food scene (at No. 5) is both “diverse” and “experimental,” say locals, and in recent years Mexico City (No. 6) has become a top destination for international foodies in the know.

Jollof rice and smoky suya fuel locals in the vibrant Nigerian city of Lagos (at No. 7). In Shanghai, China, at No. 8, thousands of years of food history have been perfected in today’s adventurous culinary scene.

France is the birthplace of haute cuisine so it’s only fitting that the French capital is in the top 10 at No. 9.

The leaderboard is filled out by Jakarta at No. 10. CNN readers once voted rendang the most delicious food in the world, but it’s just one of the many lip-smacking dishes Indonesia has to offer.

These are the rest of the cities in the top 20: Marrakech, Morocco (No. 11). Lima, Peru (No. 12). Riyadh, Saudi Arabia (No. 13). Mumbai, India (No. 14). Abu Dhabi, UAE (No. 15). Cairo (No. 16). Porto, Portugal (No. 17). Montreal (No. 18). Naples, Italy (No. 19). San José, Costa Rica (No. 20).

La vie en rose

A few years back, Texan Janice Deerwester decided she wanted more from life. So, in her 70s, she moved to France for a new life in Fontainebleau, just outside Paris. “I’m just blessed every day that I get to live here,” she tells CNN.

In case you missed it

A vast undersea tunnel is being built that will change the road and rail map of Europe.

The engineering marvel is unfolding under the Baltic Sea.

“White Lotus” Season 3 promises to lure more travelers to Thailand.

These are the locations featured on the hit show.

Four friends went on vacation.

Then they recreated a favorite photo from 35 years ago.

There’s science behind airplane de-icing.

A mechanical engineer explains.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2025 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.