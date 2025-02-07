‘Islands in the Sky’: High-rise bathing ponds and waterfalls design to transform Dubai’s skyline

By Karla Cripps, CNN

(CNN) — Dubai is famous for its attention-grabbing architecture, whether it’s the world’s tallest building, the Burj Khalifa, or the actual “World” — an archipelago of 300 man-made islands in the shape of, as its name suggests, the world.

And now, a new project by Therme Group, a global developer of wellbeing resorts, promises to transform the skyline of the United Arab Emirates’ biggest city even further.

Rising to a height of 100 meters (328 feet), “Therme Dubai – Islands in the Sky” will feature botanical gardens suspended from the air, cascading pools filled with restorative thermal and mineral waters as well as spaces for cultural and social events.

Designed by Diller Scofidio + Renfro (DS+R), the structure will sit in the city’s Zabeel Park, beside the Royal Palace.

According to a news release issued by Therme, it’s designed to welcome 1.7 million visitors annually, “setting a new standard for holistic and daily wellbeing.”

“Dubai is a city that understands the future must be built with wellbeing at its core,” said Therme Group’s founder and CEO, Robert Hanea, in a statement.

“We are shaping how cities can integrate nature, water and culture to elevate quality of life at scale. Therme Dubai – Islands in the Sky will stand as a global model for what’s possible when ambition and expertise align.”

The firm behind the design refers to it as “an oasis in the sky” that rises from the lake as a series of botanical gardens stacked into a tower.

“Each island is a platform for thermal pools, decks, and verdant indoor and outdoor vegetation; each offers a distinctive atmosphere; and each is oriented toward the dramatic view of the Dubai skyline,” said Elizabeth Diller, founding partner of DS+R, in the statement.

“Guests are immersed in unique environments — warm and cool, wet and dry, the intense heat of saunas and steam rooms and the ambient temperature of thermal pools and cool mineral pools. By day, the atmosphere is contemplative and relaxing. By night, the spaces come alive with music, artistic performances and events.”

Therme says the resort will recycle 90% of the water used in its thermal pools, “while 80% of the fresh air and cooling needs will be met through clean energy sources.”

Construction is set to begin in 2026, with the company predicting it will be completed by 2028.

Therme Dubai – Islands in the Sky is one of a string of major architecture projects opening in the city in the coming years that will be of interest to travelers.

Construction is now underway on the world’s second-tallest skyscraper, The Burj Azizi, set for completion in 2028.

With a height of 725 meters (2,379 feet), the 131-story building will feature apartments, a “seven-star” hotel and a “vertical” shopping mall.

Azizi Developments says the tower will set several records, including the world’s highest hotel lobby, the world’s highest nightclub and the world’s highest observation deck.

Meanwhile, the Ciel Dubai Marina — set to become the world’s tallest hotel — is scheduled to open this year.

At a height of around 1,200 feet (365 meters), it will feature more than 1,000 rooms and suites spread over 82 floors.

