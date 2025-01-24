Delta Air Lines crew accidentally deploys emergency slide, cancels flight to Honolulu

By Alexandra Skores and Sarah Dewberry, CNN

(CNN) — Delta Air Lines had to call off one of its flights Thursday after crew members accidentally deployed an emergency slide.

According to Delta, Delta Flight 419 traveling from Seattle-Tacoma International Airport to Daniel K. Inouye International Airport in Honolulu, was canceled after crew members mistakenly deployed the Boeing 767’s emergency slide and the flight crew timed out before the aircraft could be repaired.

“Flight 419 from Seattle to Honolulu was canceled due to damage to the aircraft before boarding,” a Delta spokesperson said. “We apologize to our customers for their experience, and we have reaccommodated customers on flights to their final destinations today.”

One passenger, who did not want to be named, shared a photo and told CNN about the incident.

The passenger said a string of delays eventually led to a switch of aircraft from a Boeing 757 to a 767, resulting in new seat assignments. The passenger said before boarding began, “they accidentally deployed the slide.”

“At that point they said they were going to see if they had a replacement slide and … after waiting another hour and a half they told us they didn’t and the flight was cancelled.”

The passenger said they were rebooked on an Alaska flight on Friday.

“I will say that while this was extremely frustrating the gate agents were wonderful handing a really crappy situation,” the passenger said.

Delta canceled 2% of its flights and delayed 21% of its flights Thursday, according to flight data tracker FlightAware.

