Billie Eilish, Mark Ruffalo and Ava DuVernay are wearing red pins to the Oscars — what do they mean?

(CNN) — Billie Eilish, Finneas, Mark Ruffalo, Ava DuVernay, Ramy Youssef and Quannah Chasinghorse are among the latest stars to step onto the red carpet in matching red lapel pins — this time at the Academy Awards. And though he did not walk the carpet, actor Mahershala Ali also donned one of the pins when helping introduce the nominees for this year’s Best Supporting Actor award. But what do they mean?

Featuring an outline of a hand around a black heart, the pins call for a ceasefire in the Israel-Hamas war, which Palestinian health authorities say has resulted in 30,000 deaths in Gaza since October. A group of over 400 celebrities have joined Artists4Ceasefire, a campaign that in late October published a letter urging the US Congress and President Joe Biden to call for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza and Israel.

In a press statement, Artists4Ceasefire said: “The pin symbolizes collective support for an immediate and permanent cease-fire, the release of all of the hostages and for the urgent delivery of humanitarian aid to civilians in Gaza.”

But in contrast to other symbolic accessories like the Time’s Up movement, which became ubiquitous at awards shows in 2018 to show support for victims of sexual harrassment, the ceasefire pins have only been seen on a handful of stars on recent red carpets. At this year’s Grammy Awards, Boygenius and Annie Lennox notably wore the pins, with Lennox pleading for a ceasefire and peace onstage.

(Also on the Academy Awards red carpet, actors Milo Machado-Graner and Swann Arlaud or “Anatomy of a Fall” wore pins featuring the Palestinian flag.)

On the Oscars red carpet on Sunday, Youssef, a comedian and actor who co-starred in “Poor Things” alongside Ruffalo and Emma Stone, expressed frustration with the lack of momentum for an end to the war.

“There’s no other route,” Youssef told Variety of calling for a ceasefire. “It’s taking so long… That’s what we’re all encouraging everyone to be vocal about.”

Other stars who signed the Artists4Ceasefire letter include Cate Blanchett, Ben Affleck, Jennifer Lopez, Bradley Cooper and America Ferrera.

