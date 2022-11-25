David Hockney brings a splash of color to luncheon with King Charles III

Toyin Owoseje, CNN

Celebrated British artist David Hockney is renowned for the bold and expressive use of color in his paintings. So, it was only right that he made a daring sartorial statement when he was invited to the Order of Merit luncheon at Buckingham Palace.

While some guests donned their finest loafers for the annual event hosted by King Charles, the 85-year-old painter and designer flouted expectations by wearing a pair of bright yellow Crocs.

Hockey, known for frequently offsetting his tailored looks with trainers, matched the Crocs with his yellow glasses. He completed his look with a striking plaid suit and checkerboard tie.

His fashion choice provided a welcome splash of color in a sea of black lace-ups at the annual event and was even welcomed by the King, who remarked in admiration: “Your yellow galoshes! Beautifully chosen.”

Hockney was among the members of the prestigious Order of Merit invited by King Charles for their annual Buckingham Palace lunch. Others included broadcaster Sir David Attenborough, actress and children’s TV icon Baroness Floella Benjamin, playwright and screenwriter Sir Tom Stoppard and Ghanaian-British architect Sir David Adjaye.

The Order of Merit was established by King Edward VII on 23 June 1902 to reward those who have provided “exceptionally meritorious service towards the advancement of Arts, Learning, Literature, and Science.”

His Royal Highness opted for a more formal attire for the occasion, with a smart navy suit, dusky pink tie featuring a white diamond pattern and a pair of Oxfords.

While we may never see Charles strolling the halls of Buckingham Palace in Crocs, it is safe to say the orthopedic slip-on shoes, originally launched in 2002, have made a comeback in recent years.

Thanks to endorsements from celebrities such as Justin Bieber and Post Malone, the foam clogs once loved by surgeons and pensioners but maligned by the masses have managed to reinvent themselves as the comfort icon of the footwear world.

