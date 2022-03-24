Travel to Turkey during Covid-19: What you need to know before you go

CNN Staff

If you’re planning to travel to Turkey, here’s what you’ll need to know and expect if you want to visit during the Covid-19 pandemic.

The basics

Turkey is currently enduring high numbers of Covid cases as the omicron variant continues to spread around the country. The county is largely open to visitors but the US government and others currently advise against travel there. Restrictions such as mandatory mask wearing in all indoor and outdoor spaces are in force.

What’s on offer

With thriving cities, spectacular ancient ruins and monuments and landscapes ripe for exploration — plus spectacular beaches — Turkey has long been a favorite among tourists looking for an idyllic summer getaway.

Who can go

There are currently no country-specific restrictions on arrivals to Turkey, so all travelers are typically welcome, subject to the Covid protocols below.

What are the restrictions?

Travelers with certification proving they’ve received two doses of a World Health Organization-approved vaccine — or a single dose of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine — more than 14 days earlier can enter Turkey.

Those with official documentation showing they’ve recovered from the virus within the last six months can also enter. Unvaccinated arrivals can also enter, provided they show proof of a negative PCR test taken in the last 72 hours, or a negative antigen test taken in the last 48 hours.

Passengers aged under 12 are exempt.

All passengers over the age of six must complete a Turkey Entry Form at least 72 hours before departure. Paper or mobile copies can be shown on arrival.

What’s the Covid situation?

Turkey’s death toll stands at 97,5211, with more than 14.7 million cases registered. The country has fully vaccinated just over 63% of the population as of March 24.

US CDC travel advisory

Level 4: Very high level of Covid-19 in Turkey. Avoid travel to Turkey.

What can visitors expect?

Turkey returned to relative normality last year. Shops are now open, as are cafes and restaurants. Masks are no longer mandatory in indoor and outdoor public spaces provided they’re well ventilated and there’s adequate social distancing.

Museums have reopened, although mask wearing, social distancing and hygiene measures remain in place.

Use of public transport, including buses, trains, and airplanes will also require proof of vaccination or negative test taken within 48 hours of travel. Capacity may be reduced on some services and passengers required to wear a mask.

Useful links

Turkey Entry Form

Ministry of Health

