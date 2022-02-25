Travel to Australia during Covid-19: What you need to know before you go

CNN Staff

If you’re planning a trip to Australia, here’s what you’ll need to know and expect if you want to visit during the global coronavirus pandemic.

The basics

Australia reopened its borders to fully vaccinated tourists on February 21, having previously had some of the most stringent entry regulations on the planet.

However, this doesn’t mean the entire country is a free-for-all. Those border regulations are at a national level. Once you’re in the country, different states and regions have their own regulations. It’s unlikely tourists will get into Western Australia, for instance. See below.

What’s on offer

Are you looking for wild open spaces? World-class beaches? A thrumming food and drinks scene? Australia has all of that in spades. From Uluru to the Sydney Opera House, its icons span the Outback to the cities, sacred spaces to cultural centers. Plus, of course, there’s that laidback, beach-driven lifestyle.

Who can go

Australia opened its borders to fully vaccinated tourists on February 21, although the different states have different requirements (see below).

Entry requirements

All arrivals to Australia, other than those from the countries listed below, must be fully vaccinated — with the final vaccination having taken place more than a week before. A certificate in English must be presented, with the vaccine brand name, dates of vaccination, and passport name and date of birth (or passport number) of the traveler.

They must present a negative PCR test taken within three days of departure, or an antigen test taken within 24 hours of departure, plus a Digital Passenger Declaration. Children under four are exempt from this requirement. Those aged between four and 12 years are treated alongside the adults traveling with them — if the adults are fully vaccinated, the children are treated as such. If they are not, the children are considered unvaccinated.

For details of what must be shown on your test paperwork, see here.

Alternatively, if you have recovered from Covid-19 within the past 30 days, a certificate of recovery may be used instead of a test. See here for the exact requirements.

There are eight countries exempt from the testing rule: Kiribati, Niue, Samoa, Solomon Islands, Tokelau, Tonga, Tuvalu and Vanuatu.

Arrivals from a further 11 countries, including Fiji, Papua New Guinea and Palau, may provide a PCR test taken within 96 hours of departure.

Travelers who present “acceptable proof they cannot be vaccinated for medical reasons” will be treated the same as vaccinated arrivals.

The previous strict quarantine regulations have been dropped at a national level, meaning that individual states and territories must take their own decisions. See “Testing and quarantining on arrival” on this page from the Australian government’s website for details, state by state. Currently, New South Wales requires an antigen test within 24 hours of arrival and take another on or after day six. South Australia’s rules include a PCR test before arrival, another within 24 hours of arrival, and isolation until the result is received. Western Australia is capping international visitor numbers at under 100 per day, and requires them to quarantine for a week.

The other states have simpler testing rules, which are laid out from this page.

US CDC Travel Advisory:

Level 4: Very high. Avoid travel to Australia. There have been 3.1 million cases and 5,095 deaths as of February 24.

Useful links

Digital Passenger Declaration

Covid-19 travel restrictions

Travel exemptions

Travel FAQs

