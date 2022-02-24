Travel to Antarctica during Covid-19: What you need to know before you go

CNN Staff

If you’re planning to travel to Antarctica, here’s what you’ll need to know and expect if you want to visit during the Covid-19 pandemic.

The basics

Antarctica reported its first cases of Covid-19 in late December 2020. While scientists who observed strict quarantine rules sailed to the continent from the UK in November 2020, tourism remains severely restricted, with many cruise companies canceling their operations for the brief summer season.

What’s on offer

A remote icy wilderness at the end of the world, trips to Antarctica have grown in popularity in recent years, with travelers sailing across the Drake Passage from South America to catch a glimpse of sprawling penguin colonies, breaching whales and rare seabirds.

Who can go

Because Antarctica is a scientific preserve, special teams have been able to restart research work on the continent from the end of 2020. While tourism isn’t banned, the fact that most visitors can only arrive via ship means it’s almost impossible to go right now, as many cruises are not running at this time.

What are the restrictions?

Antarctica’s unique position as an internationally administered region means that it isn’t subject to Covid restrictions. However, because tourists access the continent from Chile and Argentina, they are subject to the entry rules of those countries.

Fully vaccinated travelers have been permitted to enter the country since November 1. They must submit a negative PCR test taken no earlier than 72 hours before travel on arrival, as well as a negative antigen test seven days after entering.

Meanwhile, entry to Chile is currently open to fully vaccinated international travelers, as well as nationals. Visitors are required to fill in a Travelers Affidavit and submit a negative PCR test three days before their arrival. All travelers must apply for a Chilean “Pase de Movilidad” (Mobility pass) on the Chilean government’s MeVacuno website in order to enter the country and take a second PCR test on arrival. Those with a Mobility pass must quarantine for five days, while those without one will be subject to a seven-day quarantine. From November 1, travelers are permitted to leave isolation once they’ve received their negative result (provided it’s negative).

Travelers who arrive in Chile with further domestic flight connections are no longer required to quarantine on arrival until they receive a negative PCR test result (carried out by health authorities on arrival).

Mobility Pass holders are permitted to continue their trip and quarantine in their final destination until they receive a negative PCR test result. Those who are required to take an antigen test must wait for their result before continuing with travel.

Non-resident foreign nationals who have visited South Africa, Zimbabwe, Namibia, Botswana, Lesotho, Eswatini and Mozambique during the past two weeks are currently banned from entering.

Although Chilean nationals who have spent time in the above countries are permitted to enter, they must take a PCR test on arrival and go into quarantine for seven days.

All visitors must have travel insurance to cover the cost of Covid-related health care up to $30,000.

Argentina’s borders are currently open to travelers who meet certain requirements. Fully vaccinated visitors must provide evidence of their vaccination status via “a document from a national or state-level public health body.”

Travelers are also required to complete an electronic “sworn statement” within 48 hours of their trip and provide a negative PCR test taken in the last 72 hours or proof that they have recently recovered from Covid-19.

All non-resident foreign nationals must also have medical insurance with “comprehensive cover” for Covid-19.

Non-vaccinated visitors are not permitted to enter Argentina for “tourism purposes.”

Exemptions may be granted to residents of Argentina or family members of Argentine nationals.

While all major cruise companies canceled operations for the 2020/21 season, Antarctica’s 2021/2022 summer season has gone ahead.

US CDC travel advisory

Level 4: Do not travel to Antarctica due to Covid-19. Exercise increased caution in Antarctica due to environmental hazards posed by extreme and unpredictable weather.

Useful links

Chilean Government entry affidavit

Argentina’s official Covid-19 guidance

Our latest coverage

CNN Travel answers some commonly asked questions about Antarctica, and looks at what the future may hold for the world’s least understood continent. Back in May, the world’s largest iceberg calved from Antarctica, while in February, an iceberg bigger than New York City broke off near a UK base in the continent. In December 2020, Antarctica became the final continent to be reached by the Covid-19 pandemic, when 36 people tested positive on a Chilean research base. Before that, CNN Travel had reported on what it’s like to live on the continent virus-free, despite the pandemic.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Joe Minihane, Tamara Hardingham-Gill and Julia Buckley contributed to this report