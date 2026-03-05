Britney Spears arrested for DUI in California



By Lisa Respers France, Alli Rosenbloom, CNN

(CNN) — Britney Spears was arrested Wednesday night, according to information from Ventura County, California authorities.

Booking information obtained by CNN shows that the pop superstar was stopped by the California Highway Patrol (CHP) around 9:30 p.m., was booked shortly after 3 a.m. Thursday and later released.

CHP public information officer Ryan Ayers confirmed to CNN via phone on Thursday that Spears was arrested on suspicion of DUI.

Her vehicle was towed, according to the arrest information.

“This was an unfortunate incident that is completely inexcusable,” a representative for Spears told CNN in an email. “Britney is going to take the right steps and comply with the law and hopefully this can be the first step in long overdue change that needs to occur in Britney’s life. Hopefully, she can get the help and support she needs during this difficult time.”

“Her boys are going to be spending time with her,” the representative said. “Her loved ones are going to come up with an overdue needed plan to set her up for success for well being.”

It is not the first time Spears has had legal issues.

She was charged with misdemeanor hit-and-run in 2007 which was later dismissed after she paid for the damages.

The following year she was hospitalized for a psychiatric evaluation. Her father, Jamie Spears, was subsequently granted what was initially temporary conservatorship over her assets.

That conservatorship was later extended and lasted for 13 years, prompting fans to start a “Free Britney” movement aimed at ending it.

It was terminated in 2021 and since then Spears has mainly been seen through posts on her social media accounts, often in videos of her dancing posted to Instagram. Her account was unavailable Thursday.

Spears is scheduled to appear in court on May 4.

CNN’s Dan Heching contributed to this report.

