Noah Wyle promised Season 2 of ‘The Pitt’ was going to get ‘complicated.’ He wasn’t exaggerating

(CNN) — Welcome back to the Pitt – as it’s called for now.

Season 2 of “The Pitt” has officially begun, showcasing another 15-hour day in the life of the emergency department staff at Pittsburgh Trauma Medical Center. The premiere was as chaotic as we’ve come to expect from the Emmy-winning series.

This season centers on beloved Dr. Michael “Robby” Robinavitch (Noah Wyle) clocking in for his last shift before taking a three-month sabbatical and the return of Dr. Frank Langdon (Patrick Ball) after he’s spent some time in a rehab center the drug addiction. It all takes place on the backdrop of the 4th of July, a notoriously grisly holiday in emergency rooms across the country.

“We wanted to have a busy shift,” Wyle told CNN recently. “We wanted to have a holiday weekend. We wanted to explore all the different ways Americans can hurt themselves while they celebrate their independence.”

Wyle promised that with these dynamics at play, the new season was going to be as “complicated” as ever. And it delivered.

The premiere picked up 10 months after the events of Season 1, during which a mass casualty event unfolded in the final episodes.

Dr. Robby started his day by training his replacement – a new by-the-book attending named Dr. Baran Al-Hashimi (Sepideh Moafi), who wastes no time telling him that she wants to launch a campaign “to eradicate” referring to the emergency department as “the Pitt.”

Dr. Robby, of course, was not amused.

Dr. Al-Hashimi comes from a hospital that does not typically handle trauma cases and tries to put in place new protocols that Dr. Robby bristles at, clearly bothered by how quickly they’re being implemented. The two are seen trying to navigate different leadership styles, down to where they’re supposed to stand. It was awkward and clearly it is going to be a long 15 hours for them both.

The episode ends on a cliffhanger of sorts, with Dr. Al-Hashimi freezing up after receiving updated medical information about an infant that she was treating with Dr. Mohan (Supriya Ganesh).

Elsewhere, Dr. Langdon’s first day back was emotionally loaded. His colleagues were largely welcoming, but his presence earned him an uncomfortable glance from Dr. Trinity Santos (Isa Briones), who last season sounded the alarm to hospital leadership about his addiction.

There were other storylines teed up in the premiere, like Dr. Santos taking on a potential child abuse case and Dr. Melissa “Mel” King (Taylor Deardon) stressed out over a lawsuit.

Wyle – who also serves as a writer, director and an executive producer on the series – said it was important for the show to address all aspects of the healthcare system this season.

“I feel an incredible responsibility,” he said. “Not only to depicting what the healthcare system looks like to its minutiae but also the emotional toll that it takes on the practitioners and the providers who work within it.”

New episodes of “The Pitt” are released weekly on Thursdays on HBO Max, which shares a parent company with CNN.

