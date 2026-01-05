Timothée Chalamet pays tribute to ‘partner’ Kylie Jenner during his Critics Choice Awards speech

By Lisa Respers France, CNN

(CNN) — While winning acting awards isn’t rare for Timothée Chalamet, talking about his lady love has been – until now.

After winning the best actor trophy at Sunday night’s 2026 Critics Choice Awards for his role in “Marty Supreme,” the 30-year-old star took a moment to express his love for his “partner,” Kylie Jenner, 28.

“And lastly, I’ll just say, thank you to my partner of three years,” he said about Jenner who looked on lovingly from the audience. “Thank you for our foundation. I love you.”

Jenner mouthed an “I love you” back as Chalamet concluded “Thank you from the bottom of my heart, thank you so much.”

The pair first sparked dating speculation soon after they were spotted interacting in 2023 at the Jean Paul Gaultier fashion show in Paris.

Jenner appeared to have just ended her on-again, off-again relationship with rapper Travis Scott, with whom she shares daughter Stormi, who turns 8 on February 1, and son Aire (formerly Wolf ), who turns 4 on February 2.

She and Chalamet have been pretty private about their relationship, and as recently as a Vogue interview published in November he refused to discuss Jenner.

But the pair appear to be loosening up a bit when it comes to keeping their relationship under wraps.

Over the weekend Jenner posted photos of her supporting Chalamet at the Palm Springs Film Festival on her verified Instagram account and he slid in the comments to offer a rare response.

“🧡🧡🧡🧡🧡🧡🧡🧡🧡🧡🧡🧡🧡,” Chalamet wrote, seemingly in honor of the orange gown she wore to the event.

