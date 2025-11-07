Grammy Awards 2026: See the full list of nominees
By Dan Heching, CNN
(CNN) — The nominees for the 2026 Grammy Awards are set to be revealed on Friday morning.
This year’s nods will be read in a livestream that begins at 8 a.m. PT/11 a.m. ET with an impressive lineup of names — including Chappell Roan, Sabrina Carpenter and Doechii — set to participate in the announcement.
The show celebrates the best music released within the window of eligibility, which this year is August 31, 2024-August 30, 2025. Meaning, don’t expect to see Taylor Swift’s “The Life of a Showgirl” (released October 3) represented.
Name you might here? Bad Bunny for “Debí Tirar Más Fotos,” Carpenter for “Man’s Best Friend,” Lady Gaga for “Mayhem,” Kendrick Lamar for “GNX” and more.
The winners will be revealed at the Grammy Awards live show at the Crypto.com arena in Downtown Los Angeles on Sunday, February 1.
Here are some of the 95 categories set to be announced:
ALBUM OF THE YEAR
RECORD OF THE YEAR
SONG OF THE YEAR
BEST NEW ARTIST
BEST POP SOLO PERFORMANCE
BEST POP DUO/GROUP PERFORMANCE
BEST RAP ALBUM
BEST RAP PERFORMANCE
BEST COUNTRY ALBUM
BEST COUNTRY SOLO PERFORMANCE
BEST ROCK ALBUM
BEST ROCK PERFORMANCE
BEST R&B ALBUM
BEST R&B PERFORMANCE
