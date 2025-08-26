Meghan, Duchess of Sussex shares details of romance with Harry and what she misses most about the UK

By Amarachi Orie, CNN

(CNN) — Meghan, Duchess of Sussex has shared new details about her relationship with her husband, Prince Harry, and reflected on her time living in the United Kingdom, in the new season of her lifestyle show “With Love, Meghan.”

Released on Netflix on Tuesday, season 2 of the series, produced and hosted by Meghan, sees the 44-year-old welcome a new round of friends and celebrity guests for some cooking, DIY crafts and candid conversations.

In episode 3, asked by her guest, “Queer Eye” star Tan France, whether there was a moment that she realized she loved Harry, Meghan said, “Yes. That was our third date.”

“We met in Botswana and we camped for five days together,” she added. “You really get to know somebody when you’re in a little tent together, and there’s like, ‘What is that outside the tent? What is that outside the tent? That’s an elephant. Are we gonna be safe? Yeah, you’re safe. Okay.’”

Then came the question about who said “I love you” first, to which a grinning Meghan said, “He told me.”

The pair have since grown comfortable enough in their relationship to slightly joke about one another.

In episode 8, Meghan revealed to Spanish chef José Andrés that her husband, who she wed in 2018, does not like lobster, and laughed after Andrés responded with, “No way. And you married him?”

The couple live in Montecito, California, with their two children, Prince Archie, 6, and Princess Lilibet, 4.

While making aprons for her kids on the show, Meghan said that “Lili loves pink,” and described Archie as “the most tender, sweet, adorable child of all time.”

“I always wanted to be a mom. I love it. It’s better than I even expected,” she added, after recounting a childhood story of using her allowance to buy a real diaper bag to look after her doll.

Meghan and Harry relocated from the United Kingdom to the United States in 2020 after officially stepping back from their royal duties.

“Honestly, one of the things I miss most about the UK is the radio station called ‘Magic,’” Meghan said in a moment of nostalgia during the show.

Also looking back at her time acting, the actress said she would treat herself to an apple pie from a drive-through McDonald’s when an audition went well.

In episode 2, she told her guest, model Chrissy Teigen, that she would “get so nervous” and “blotchy” on her chest during auditions that she “started auditioning in turtlenecks only.”

