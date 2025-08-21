Brent Hinds, co-founder of heavy metal band Mastodon, dead after motorcycle accident

By Sandra Gonzalez, CNN

(CNN) — Brent Hinds, the co-founder of Grammy Award-winning heavy metal band Mastodon, has died after being injured in a motorcycle accident in Atlanta. He was reportedly 51.

“We are in a state of unfathomable sadness and grief,” a statement posted to the group’s official Instagram page on Thursday said. “We are heartbroken, shocked, and still trying to process the loss of this creative force with whom we’ve shared so many triumphs, milestones, and the creation of music that has touched the hearts of so many.”

Hinds, a guitarist, parted ways with the band in March.

When asked for comment about Hinds’ death, a public information officer for the Atlanta Police Department pointed to a preliminary statement regarding the accident posted to the department’s website.

According to the statement, a male victim who was riding a Harley Davidson was struck by a SUV at the intersection of Memorial Dr. SE and Boulevard SE in Atlanta at 11:35 p.m. on Wednesday evening. He was pronounced deceased at the scene by medical personnel, according to the information provided on the website.

The investigation remains active, according to the website.

Hinds co-founded Mastodon in 2000 alongside bassist Troy Sanders, guitarist Bill Kelliher and drummer Brann Dailor.

Mastodon has earned six Grammy nominations during their career, including one win for best metal performance in 2018. They are arguably best known for their albums “The Hunter,” “One More ‘Round the Sun,” and “Emperor of Sand.”

The band also made two cameo appearances on HBO’s “Game of Thrones,” portraying wildlings in the episodes “Hardhome” and “The Dragon and the Wolf.”

In announcing Hinds’ departure from the band, a statement posted to the band’s Instagram page earlier this year stated that they were “deeply proud of and beyond grateful for the music and history we’ve shared” and wished Hinds “nothing but success and happiness in his future endeavors.”

Hinds seemingly carried some animosity toward his bandmates over the split, but never publicly spoke about it at length, aside from a later-deleted comment made on the band’s social media page.

