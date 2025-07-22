Jennifer Lopez has a message for those wondering if she really uses her skincare line

By Lisa Respers France, CNN

(CNN) — As she sings on “I’m Real,” Jennifer Lopez assures you what you see is what you get when it comes to her skin.

The actress and singer answered questions from followers in a video posted on her JLo Beauty Skincare account. Lopez addressed some comments, including praise for her moisturizer for feeling “like silk” and a complaint that her brand is too expensive.

But it was the question, “Do you use this every day or just when the cameras are on?” which tickled Lopez.

“That’s funny because I’m standing in my actual bathroom right now,” she said. “No, I use it. I use it every day.”

Lopez is not new to this beauty game.

She launched JLo Beauty in 2021.

Last year, she shared with Who What Where an important part of her routine.

“I’ve worn sunscreen every day since my early 20s, and I really, truly believe it is the key to keeping youthful-looking skin,” she said at the time.

In the recently shared video, Lopez said another question she gets a lot is, “Will this make me look like J. Lo?”

Sorry, people. While the products may help Lopez look like “the best version” of herself, she kept it real and encouraged customers to aim for the best version of themselves.

