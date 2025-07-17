Coroner says ‘Annabelle’ doll was not present in the hotel room where paranormal investigator Dan Rivera suddenly died

By Dan Heching, CNN

(CNN) — A Pennsylvania coroner is revealing new details surrounding the sudden death of Dan Rivera, a noted paranormal investigator who was on tour with the Raggedy Ann doll known as Annabelle, made famous by “The Conjuring” horror film franchise, when he died.

Francis Dutrow, coroner in Adams County, PA, told CNN on Thursday that the doll was not present in the hotel room where Rivera died earlier this week in Gettysburg. He was reportedly 54.

Ever since the death was reported by the New England Society for Psychic Research (NESPR) via a press release posted to Facebook on Tuesday, horror and supernatural fans have theorized about a possible connection between the Annabelle doll, which Rivera was seen handling during the “Devils on the Run Tour” over the weekend, and his death.

The case remains an“active investigation,” according to the coroner, with autopsy results expected in eight to ten weeks.

Pennsylvania State Police public information officer Megan Frazer shared a report on Wednesday citing details that match Rivera’s case, and stated that “nothing unusual or suspicious was observed at the scene.”

On Tuesday, NESPR posted to social media announcing “the sudden and heartbreaking loss of our dear friend and colleague” Rivera.

“Dan was not only a vital part of our team for over a decade, but also a deeply compassionate, loyal, and dedicated friend.”

Rivera was affiliated with the Warren Occult Museum in Connecticut, which shared on its Facebook page that he “played a vital role in the museum’s operations, often responsible for transporting and safeguarding Annabelle during public appearances and private events.”

“He was respected for his careful approach and deep respect for the artefact’s (sic) alleged supernatural reputation. Rivera’s sudden passing has shocked both colleagues and paranormal enthusiasts worldwide.”

NESPR’s statement also said Rivera was a US Army veteran, and that he “worked closely with” Lorraine Warren – the late famed paranormal investigator who determined that the real-life Annabelle doll was demonically possessed in 1968.

Warren was portrayed by actor Vera Farmiga in the “Conjuring” films, an immensely successful horror franchise that has also seen sequels and standalone spinoffs, including 2014’s “Annabelle” and 2018’s “The Nun.”

A new sequel starring Farmiga and Patrick Wilson, titled “The Conjuring: Last Rites,” is due in September.

