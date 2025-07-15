‘American Idol’ producers mourn music supervisor killed in apparent double homicide



By Alli Rosenbloom, CNN

(CNN) — Producers of the singing competition show “American Idol” are mourning the loss of one of their own.

Robin Kaye, who served as one of the show’s music supervisors for over a decade, and her husband Thomas Deluca were found dead in their Encino home on Monday, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

“We are devastated to hear of Robin and her dear husband, Tom’s, passing. Robin has been a cornerstone of the Idol family since 2009 and was truly loved and respected by all who came in contact with her,” a representative for “American Idol” told CNN in a statement Tuesday.

The statement continued: “Robin will remain in our hearts forever and we share our deepest sympathy with her family and friends during this difficult time.”

According to Tony Im, a public information officer for the LAPD, police responded to the 4700 block of White Oak Avenue in Encino around 2:33pm on Monday after receiving a call for a welfare check.

Once on the scene, officers discovered one male and one female victim who appeared to have “suffered from possible gunshot wounds” and they were both pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said in a news release later on Tuesday that a suspect, who they referred to as a possible burglary suspect, had been arrested.

According to the news release, “the victims returned home while the suspect was inside their residence, and a confrontation ensued, which resulted in the suspect taking their lives.”

Kaye was a veteran music supervisor, having over 40 credits dating back to the late 1990s.

One of her first projects as a music consultant, according to her IMDb page, came in 1998 when she worked on “Buffy the Vampire Slayer.” She went on to work as a music supervisor on many TV programs including “Nashville Star” in 2008, “The Singing Bee” between 2007 and 2011 and “Hollywood Game Night” between 2014 and 2016.

Kaye most notably spent over a decade working as a music supervisor for “American Idol” between 2009 and 2023.

