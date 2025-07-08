Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs’ spokesperson says he was met with a standing ovation at jail after verdict

By Kara Scannell, CNN

(CNN) — Sean “Diddy” Combs received a standing ovation when he returned to the Metropolitan Detention Center after the verdict in his federal criminal trial last week, according to his spokesperson.

Combs was acquitted of the more serious charges of which he was accused – racketeering conspiracy and sex trafficking. He was found guilty of two counts of transportation to engage in prostitution. A virtual hearing is scheduled for Tuesday at 2 p.m. ET for attorneys and the judge in the case to discuss a request to expedite his sentencing.

He faces 10 years in prison on each count, though legal analysts predict he will get much less.

The music mogul has been in custody at a federal detention center in Brooklyn since his arrest in September. During a bail hearing that followed the verdict last Wednesday, Combs’ lawyers requested he be released on bail, arguing that he was not convicted of any violent offenses.

The judge denied the request to release Combs on bail, telling defense attorney Marc Agnifilo that in his closing arguments he “full-throatedly … told the jury that there was violence here. And domestic violence is violence. And you said this is a case that did involve violence.”

At the time, Judge Arun Subramanian proposed an initial sentencing date for October 3.

Prosecutors accused Combs of leading a criminal enterprise in which he allegedly used threats, violence, forced labor, bribery and other crimes to coerce his former girlfriends Cassie Ventura and a woman who testified under a pseudonym Jane to engage in drug-fueled sex performances with male escorts called “Freak Offs” or “hotel nights.”

Combs pleaded not guilty to the charges. His lawyers argued the so-called “Freak Offs” were consensual given his long-term relationships with both Ventura and Jane.

Combs also faces dozens of civil lawsuits, for which he has denied all wrongdoing.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2025 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.