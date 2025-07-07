Kelly Clarkson ‘devastated to have to postpone’ her Las Vegas residency

By Lisa Respers France, CNN

(CNN) — Kelly Clarkson fans aren’t the only ones saddened by her latest news.

The singer and talk-show host was set to kick off “Kelly Clarkson: Studio Sessions – The Las Vegas Residency” last Friday but postponed the day of the show.

“We have been working 24/7 to make Studio Sessions the most intimate and extraordinary experience with and for my incredible fans’” Clarkson wrote in a statement shared on social media. “I am beyond grateful that you always show up for me and I am devastated to have to postpone tonight and tomorrow’s opening at Caesars.”

“The prep and rehearsals have taken a toll on my voice,” Clarkson added.

“I want the shows to be perfect for y’all and I need to protect myself from doing serious damage so I am taking this weekend and next week to rest up so that we can deliver what you all deserve,” she wrote. “The show is truly incredible. The musicians and singers are outstanding, and I want us all to start out strong. I can’t wait to be back next weekend and show y’all what we’ve been working on.”

The last minute cancellation reminded some of when singer Adele did the same with her Vegas residency in 2022, attributing the “delays” at the time to members of her crew having Covid.

That was on the mind of one supporter who commented on Clarkson’s post, “when Adele cancelled, we still had an amazing time. Respect for taking care of yourself.”

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2025 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.