Marge Simpson isn’t dead yet, so everyone can calm down

(CNN) — There was a death of a beloved character on the Season 36 finale of “The Simpsons” last month that people are still grieving.

But in the colorfully animated world of Springfield, it’s probably safe to save our tears for now.

In an episode titled “Estranger Things,” the fate of matriarch Marge Simpson is foreshadowed. A flash-forward 35 years in the future shows a successful Lisa working as the commissioner of the NBA. Bart is running an unlicensed retirement home, where their father Homer lives, paid for by Lisa. The siblings have drifted apart after they stop watching “The Itchy & Scratchy Show” together.

A funeral scene reveals that Marge has passed away. The now-adult Simpson kids stand by her grave site with a tombstone that reads, “Beloved wife, mother and pork-chop seasoner.”

After Lisa finds a video from the past in which her mother advises her children to remain close to each other. Lisa and Bart reunite and their mother looks on from heaven.

“I’m so happy my kids are close again,” Marge says in her afterlife, where it is revealed that she has married her longtime crush, Beatle Ringo Starr.

“Love, we’ll be late for the Heaven Buffett,” Starr tells her. “There’s a shrimp tower.”

“Okay, Ringo,” Marge tells him. “I’m just so glad that we’re allowed to marry different people in Heaven.”

The internet was not happy.

“OMG THEY KILLED MARGE 😭 it’s a sad day for us Simpsons lovers,” one person posted on X.

The show – and Marge – aren’t going anywhere anytime soon. “The Simpsons,” the longest running animated series in television history, has been renewed for four more years.

