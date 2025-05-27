Jennifer Lopez opening the American Music Awards felt like a preview of her forthcoming Las Vegas residency

By Lisa Respers France, CNN

(CNN) — Jennifer Lopez is officially Jenny heading to a different block.

The superstar singer and actress has announced she will be doing a brief Las Vegas residency at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace, December 30 to January 3 and March 6 to 28.

“SURPRISE JLOVERS! We’re back! I’m doing a residency in Las Vegas!,” a post on her Instagram handle reads.

Lopez also shared a video in front of Caesars Palace with the caption, “Up All Night on The Strip!” as she and famed vocal coach and singer Stevie Mackey jammed with a crowd to her single, “On The Floor.”

The announcement came after Lopez opened Monday night’s American Music Awards with an energetic medley of more than two dozen hits by Kendrick Lamar, Billie Eilish, Bad Bunny and more. The performance was a reminder that she got started in the business as a dancer as Lopez, who also hosted the show, showed off her impressive moves.

Lopez last year canceled a planned summer tour. The news came in May 2024, amid reports Lopez and her then husband Ben Affleck had been living apart.

Lopez offered a personal statement to her fans at the time.

“I am completely heartsick and devastated about letting you down. Please know that I wouldn’t do this if I didn’t feel that it was absolutely necessary,” Lopez wrote. “I promise I will make it up to you and we will all be together again.”

Tickets for her upcoming Vegas shows go on sale on Friday, June 6.

