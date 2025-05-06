Man crashes car through front gate of Jennifer Aniston’s home, while she was there

By Alli Rosenbloom, CNN

(CNN) — A man has been detained after driving a car through the gate of a home that online records indicate belongs to actress Jennifer Aniston.

According to Officer Jeff Lee, a spokesperson for the Los Angeles Police Department, the incident happened Monday around 12:20 p.m. PT on the 900 block of Airole Way, which is located in Bel Air, an affluent Los Angeles neighborhood.

Lee said police responded to a call about a “burglary suspect” at the property who “ran his vehicle through the gate to the residence.”

Officer David Cuellar later told CNN that the home’s owner “was at home at the time of the incident.”

There was a security guard on the premises who “held the suspect,” described as a white male in his 70s, until LAPD officers arrived, according to police. The man was taken into custody without incident.

Police have not yet determined whether the incident was accidental or intentional, Lee said.

CNN has reached out to Aniston’s representative for comment.

Aniston, best known for her role on the TV series “Friends,” has previously spoken about her passion for architecture and design as it relates to renovations she had done to her Bel Air home, telling Architectural Digest in 2018 that if she “wasn’t an actress, I’d want to be a designer.”

“I love the process,” Aniston said. “There’s something about picking out fabrics and finishes that feeds my soul.”

