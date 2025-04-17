Kevin Spacey resurrects his ‘House of Cards’ character for Tim Dillon Netflix promo

By Lisa Respers France, CNN

(CNN) — Frank Underwood is back, albeit briefly.

Actor Kevin Spacey reprised his “House of Cards” character in a video that comedian Tim Dillon released to promote his new Netflix comedy special.

“My new special is out on Netflix right now,” Dillon wrote in the caption. “Give it a watch.”

Spacey, in character as Underwood in the promo, tells the comic and podcast host, “You podcasters think you’ve inherited the kingdom.”

“Whispering in ears, swaying elections, spinning the truth like it was cotton candy, when in fact, you’re nothing but a bunch of clowns juggling boner pills and hair tonic,” Spacey says in the video, titled, “I’m Your Mother.”

Dillon replies, “Frank Underwood? I thought you were dead!”

The pair volley a bit before Spacey slides an envelope toward the comedian and says, “I need you to go on your little podcast and say this.”

Dillon replies that he doesn’t do “political endorsements” to which Spacey threatens Dillon with embarrassing information about his Door Dash orders.

“These photos you gave me, I’ve posted them all,” the comic tells Spacey. “I’m on the internet. We don’t have blackmail. We have content. We’re all demons from hell.”

“There is no limit to your duplicity, to your pandering, to your shameless and desperate desire to cling to relevance,” Spacey in character continues. “You are my kind of bastard.”

Netflix cut ties with Spacey on “House of Cards” series and his scenes in the Ridley Scott film “All the Money in the World” were reshot by the late Christopher Plummer after Spacey was accused of sexual abuse.

Spacey has denied any allegations of improper or criminal behavior and in 2022, he was found not liable for battery against actor Anthony Rapp.

CNN has reached out to representatives for Spacey and Netflix for comment about the new video.

