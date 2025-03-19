Penn Badgley just gave us a crossover for the ages

By Lisa Respers France, CNN

(CNN) — Leave it to Penn Badgley to give us something unexpected.

(But stop reading now if you don’t want to know a spoiler for the original “Gossip Girl” series.)

Badgley played Dan Humphrey on that show and Kristen Bell was the narrator. These days he stars as Joe Goldberg in the Netflix franchise “You,” while Bell stars in another hit Netflix series, “Nobody Wants This,” with Adam Brody.

Here’s where the streams cross again: Brody is married to “Gossip Girl” star Leighton Meester, so it makes sense that Badgley decided to do a narration crossover for Netflix’s social media.

“In the finale of ‘Gossip Girl,’ it was revealed that the very lovely Kristen Bell was lending her voice to my character, to Dan Humphrey, who is the real Gossip Girl. Sorry, spoiler alert! I thought I would repay the favor,” Badgley said in the video. “I’m going to put a little narrative spin on Kristen’s show, ‘Nobody Wants This.’”

He then proceeded to narrate a scene in which Bell and Brody are enjoying an ice cream date before they share their first kiss.

“Of all the ways to make a woman’s knees weak, I would not have expected handling ice cream to be one of them, but seeing you take charge, your eyes piercing into me makes me certain this undeniable connection can’t be locked away,” Badgley said. “Makes me certain that what I want isn’t just friends. What I want is Adam Brody.”

Netflix had some with that, writing in the caption, “nobody wants YOU. xoxo, joe goldberg.”

The final season of “You” starts streaming April 24.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2025 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.