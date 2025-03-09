Pierce Brosnan says he hopes Amazon MGM Studios treats James Bond franchise with ‘respect’

By Alli Rosenbloom, CNN

(CNN) — Pierce Brosnan still holds dear his turn as 007 in the James Bond franchise and hopes that the property’s new owners treat it with “respect” and “dignity.”

Last month, Amazon MGM Studios announced that Michael G. Wilson and Barbara Broccoli, the producers who have overseen Bond for three decades, would remain co-owners of the franchise while handing over the creative reins to the Jeff Bezos-founded company.

Brosnan, who famously played Bond between 1995 and 2002 under Broccoli and Wilson’s stewardship, told the Sunday Telegraph in an interview published Sunday that the franchise’s change of hands “does come with a certain lament.”

“I thought it was coming for some time I guess, but I think it was the right decision for Barbara and Michael,” he said. “It takes great courage for them to let go. They will still have a say in matters. I hope that [Amazon] handles the work and the character with dignity and imagination and respect.”

He added that he feels it’s a “given” that the next Bond be British, in spite of the franchise’s new ownership being an American-based company.

A new “Bond” film has not yet been announced.

Brosnan played the title hero in 1995’s “GoldenEye,” 1997’s “Tomorrow Never Dies,” 1999’s “The World Is Not Enough” and 2002’s “Die Another Day.”

He was the successor to Timothy Dalton, who last played the special agent in 1989’s “License to Kill.”

Brosnan added that he’s “very proud to have been part of the history and the legacy of Bond and the movies.”

“You know, everything changes, everything falls apart, and I wish them well,” he added.

