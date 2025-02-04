Barry Keoghan is working with a donkey again and has his Super Bowl pick locked

By Lisa Respers France, CNN

(CNN) — Barry Keoghan’s first Super Bowl commercial features a familiar costar that made him feel very comfortable.

In a new ad from Squarespace, the actor costars with a donkey, just like he did in his critically acclaimed turn in the 2022 film “The Banshees of Inisherin.” The commercial was filmed in his native Ireland, as was “Banshees.”

So what is it about him and donkeys?

“You know what, I don’t know, but we have great chemistry in it,” the “Saltburn” actor told CNN while laughing.

In the ad, Keoghan travels the countryside on the donkey to let people know about the design-driven platform that helps people build websites.

While the donkey may look familiar, the star said it was not the same from his famous movie.

“It wasn’t Jenny the donkey. But it was the same people who handled Jenny,” he said.

The significance of starring in a Super Bowl commercial to those on this side of the pond is not lost on the Oscar nominee, who said he’s “a fan of the NFL and the Super Bowl especially.”

“It’s a holiday, right? I mean the Super Bowl, it’s almost a holiday, I think,” Keoghan said. “I’m very grateful for it.”

This year, the Kansas City Chiefs will face the Philadelphia Eagles. So who is Keoghan rooting for?

“Kansas City, let’s go!,” he said, enthusiastically.

Turns out Keoghan is also an admirer of the Chiefs tight end, Travis Kelce, who is currently dating Taylor Swift.

The movie star called Kelce “a legend.”

“He’s a good lad,” Keoghan said. “I’ve met him a few times. He’s very tall.”

But how are Kelce’s donkey handling skills though? The world may never know.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2025 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.