Chappell Roan says she would ‘be more successful if I wore a muzzle’

(CNN) — Singer Chappell Roan believes “musicians are trained to be obedient,” but that’s not her style.

In a recent BBC interview, the 26-year-old singer talked about going viral for cursing at a photographer who she felt was being aggressive at the MTV Awards and her comments regarding fans she says “stalk” her parents’ home.

“I’ve been responding that way to disrespect my whole life, but now there are cameras on me, and I also happen to be a pop star, and those things don’t match. It’s like oil and water,” Roan told the BBC.

She said she is aware that her actions and comments are sometimes viewed less than favorably.

“I think, actually, I’d be more successful if I was OK wearing a muzzle,” she laughed. “If I were to override more of my basic instincts, where my heart is going, ‘Stop, stop, stop, you’re not OK’, I would be bigger.”

“I would be way bigger,” she added. “And I would still be on tour right now.”

Not that her career has fizzled by any means.

Roan is nominated for six Grammy Awards, including best new artist, for her debut album, “The Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess.”

Roan also talked about protecting her mental health, which, for her, meant not extending her 2024 concert tour.

“If I don’t feel like doing this right now, there are always options,” she told the BBC. “There is not a scarcity of opportunity. I think about that all the time.”

Roan said she is focused on making the best possible choices.

“If I can look back and say, ‘I did not crumble under the weight of expectation, and I did not stand for being abused or blackmailed’, [then] at least I stayed true to my heart,” Roan said. “Like I said before, there are always options.”

