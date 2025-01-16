Conan O’Brien to be awarded the Mark Twain Prize for American humor

By Lisa Respers France, CNN

(CNN) — Conan O’Brien has been selected by The John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts to receive the 26th Mark Twain Prize for American Humor.

The prize, which is named to honor one of the world’s greatest humorists, will be awarded at a gala performance on March 23 at the Kennedy Center Concert Hall and will feature some of the biggest names in comedy.

“For four decades, Conan O’Brien, has brought his unique blend of the smart, silly, insightful, and hilarious into our homes,” said Deborah F. Rutter, president of the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts. “From ‘Saturday Night Live’ and ‘The Simpsons’—including the unbelievably funny monorail episode—to late night, podcasts, and all things Team Coco, Conan is a master of invention and reinvention, consistently pushing the envelope in search of new comedic heights. I look forward to honoring his immense legacy and enduring impact with an uproarious evening in the Concert Hall on March 23.”

Naturally, the former late-night host expressed his delight in a humorous statement.

“I am honored to be the first winner of the Mark Twain Prize recognized not for humor, but for my work as a riverboat pilot,” O’Brien said

The award “recognizes individuals who have had an impact on American society in ways similar to the distinguished 19th-century novelist and essayist Samuel Clemens, colloquially known as Mark Twain.”

“As a social commentator, satirist, and creator of characters, Clemens was a fearless observer of society who delighted and informed onlookers with his uncompromising perspective on social injustice and personal folly,” a press release about the prize stated.

As a recipient, O’Brien will receive a copy of an 1884 bronze portrait bust of Mark Twain sculpted by Karl Gerhardt (1853–1940).

Previous recipients include Richard Pryor, Whoopi Goldberg, Bob Newhart, Lily Tomlin, Billy Crystal, Carol Burnett, Eddie Murphy Bill Murray, David Letterman, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Adam Sandler and Kevin Hart.

The program will premiere exclusively on Netflix on date to be announced. O’Brien is also slated to host the 97th Academy Awards on Sunday, March 2.

