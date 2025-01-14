Beyoncé postpones January 14 announcement due to ongoing LA wildfires

By Alli Rosenbloom, CNN

(CNN) — Beyoncé is postponing an announcement she had previously teased to unveil on January 14, writing in a statement posted to her Instagram page that her decision to postpone was “due to the devastation caused by the ongoing wildfires around areas of Los Angeles.”

“I continue to pray for healing and rebuilding for the families suffering from trauma and loss. We are so blessed to have brave first responders who continue to work tirelessly to protect the Los Angeles community,” her statement continued.

Beyoncé teased the announcement on Christmas Day following her epic Beyoncé Bowl Halftime Show performance during the Texans-Ravens game, which was livestreamed on Netflix.

“Look at that horse,” the caption read, referencing lyrics to her “Cowboy Carter” track “Sweet Honey Buckin’.”

In a video posted to her Instagram page the same day, Queen Bey is seen sitting atop her signature white horse waving an American flag with Western music in the background, with text cryptically reading the date “1.14.25.”

In her statement on Monday, Beyoncé also invited her followers to join their efforts in supporting those impacted by the fires through her BeyGOOD foundation, which announced a donation of $2.5 million to the LA Fire Relief Fund on Sunday.

The contribution to the newly established LA Fire Relief Fund is earmarked to assist families in the Altadena and Pasadena areas, which have been severely impacted by the wildfires.

The donation, according to the post, aims to address the immediate needs of those impacted, extending support not only to families but also to churches and community centers in other affected regions.

Beyoncé did not share a new date on which she plans to make her announcement.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2025 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

CNN’s Ruben Correa contributed to this report.