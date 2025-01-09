Billy Crystal and more celebrities impacted by ongoing Los Angeles wildfires

By Alli Rosenbloom, CNN

(CNN) — As at least four wildfires rage around Los Angeles, numerous members of the Hollywood community have been impacted, including Billy Crystal, Mandy Moore, Jeff Bridges, Anna Faris and Ricki Lake.

In statement to CNN on Wednesday, Crystal said, “Words cannot describe the enormity of the devastation we are witnessing and experiencing. We ache for our friends and neighbors who have also lost their homes and businesses in this tragedy.”

“Janice and I lived in our home since 1979. We raised our children and grandchildren here. Every inch of our house was filled with love. Beautiful memories that can’t be taken away,” he added.

“We are heartbroken of course but with the love of our children and friends we will get through this. We pray for the safety of the fire fighters and first responders. The Pacific Palisades is a resilient community of amazing people and we know in time it will rise again. It is our home.”

The family beach home belonging to Oscar-winning actor Bridges was also destroyed by fire. He and his loved ones are safe, according to his representative.

Actor and former talk show host Lake shared on her Instagram page Wednesday that she lost her “dream home” in the fires, writing, “It’s all gone.”

“It was our heaven on earth. The place where we planned to grow old together. We never took our heavenly spot on the bluff overlooking our beloved malibu for granted, not even for one second,” she wrote. Lake added that she is grieving the “immeasurable” loss of her home, where she and her husband wed three years ago.

Paris Hilton said she learned that her Malibu home was lost while watching it burn on live TV, writing on her Instagram page the image is something “no one should ever have to experience.”

“This home was where we built so many precious memories. It’s where Phoenix took his first steps and where we dreamed of building a lifetime of memories with London,” she wrote. “While the loss is overwhelming, I’m holding onto gratitude that my family is safe. My heart and prayers are going out to every family affected by these fires.”

Celebrity chef Sandra Lee also said she lost her house due to the disaster.

“I cried all night and thought about every room, nook, and cranny. It was perfection and now it’s just Ash,” Lee wrote in a post shared on Instagram. “Please keep our community, the firefighters and the first responders in your prayers. This is not over-not even close.”

Actors James Woods and Steve Guttenberg spoke to CNN Wednesday morning about their experiences navigating the fires in their neighborhoods.

Mandy Moore, who resides near the Eaton Fire, posted an update on her Instagram story on Tuesday night that she and her family of five had evacuated to safety. On Wednesday, Moore shared another update mourning the destruction of her neighborhood.

“Honestly, I’m in shock and feeling numb for all so many have lost, including my family. My children’s school is gone. Our favorite restaurants, leveled,” Moore wrote on her Instagram page Wednesday. “So many friends and loved ones have lost everything too. Our community is broken but we will be here to rebuild together.”

Reality stars Spencer Pratt and Heidi Montag’s home burned in the Palisades fire, according to Pratt, who posted a photo of their children’s room burning on his Instagram page Wednesday. Both their house and Pratt’s parents’ house burned in the fire, he wrote.

Faris was also reportedly impacted by the Palisades Fire. A representative told CNN on Wednesday that “Anna and her family are safe and very grateful.”

Several massive fires in Los Angeles County, fueled by excessive wind, have killed at least two people and left others with “significant injuries.” The two civilians died in the Eaton Fire, burning in East Los Angeles near Altadena and Pasadena, county Fire Chief Anthony C. Marrone said Wednesday morning.

The Palisades Fire, burning in LA’s westside near Malibu and Santa Monica, has already destroyed at least 1,000 structures. It is the most destructive to ever occur in Los Angeles County, according to CalFire data.

The fires are 0% contained as emergency workers struggle to battle fast-moving blazes, and tens of thousands more people are under evacuation orders across LA County.

Several Hollywood events were also postponed due to the fires, including the Critics Choice Awards. Originally set to be held this Sunday in Santa Monica, the awards show has been postponed to January 26, Critics Choice Awards CEO Joey Berlin in a statement Wednesday.

