Jamie Foxx ‘too blessed to be stressed’ following physical altercation at Beverly Hills restaurant

By Lisa Respers France, CNN

(CNN) — It appears that Jamie Foxx is not letting a recent incident at his birthday dinner get him down.

The Oscar-winning actor was injured at a dinner held in Beverly Hills, California, in honor of his birthday, according to his spokesperson.

“Jamie Foxx was at his birthday dinner when someone from another table threw a glass that hit him in the mouth,” a spokesperson for Foxx said. “He had to get stitches and is recovering. The police were called and the matter is now in law enforcement’s hands.”

The Beverly Hills Police Department confirmed that officers responded to “a reported possible assault with a deadly weapon at Mr. Chow restaurant,” but did not name Foxx.

Foxx on Sunday shared a post on social media that read, “The devil is busy…but I’m too blessed to be stressed.”

“The devil is a lie. Can’t win here… thank you to everybody that pray and check on me… when your light is shining bright… they try to bring you darkness … but they don’t know that you’re built for it… the lights have been shining bright…,” Foxx wrote in the caption.

He also thanked “everyone that have watched and been inspired by” his new Netflix stand-up special, “What Had Happened Was.”

“It’s from my heart and my soul,” Foxx wrote.

The special marks the first time Foxx shared what happened in April 2023, when he was hospitalized in Atlanta, Georgia, following a medical incident.

According to Foxx, he doesn’t remember 20 days that he was hospitalized as a result of a brain bleed he said doctors told him resulted in a stroke.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2024 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.