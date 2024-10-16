Skip to Content
Liam Payne, former One Direction member, dead at 31

By Dan Heching and Manuela Castro, CNN

(CNN) — Liam Payne, a former member of boyband One Direction, has died after falling from the third floor of a hotel in Buenos Aires, according to police there. He was 31.

Payne’s death occurred at a hotel on Costa Rica Street in the Palermo neighborhood, according to a statement from police provided to CNN.

The musician was best known as a member of the famed British boyband One Direction. The band, which also included Harry Styles, Zayn Malik, Louis Tomlinson and Niall Horan, first formed in 2010 after each member appeared on the UK version of reality competition show “The X Factor.”

One Direction announced they were taking a hiatus in 2015. Payne later released his debut solo album in 2019 titled “LP1.” In March, Payne released his LP “Teardrops.”

Payne had a son, born in 2017, who he shared with former Girls Aloud singing group member Cheryl Cole.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

