Halsey travels through time in trippy new album trailer

By Alli Rosenbloom, CNN

(CNN) — Halsey is wondering if everything would’ve been different had their musical debut come in a different decade.

The singer and actor – who uses the pronouns she/they – pondered their reality in a new trailer for their upcoming album titled “The Great Impersonator,” a project that they described as a “confessional concept album.”

In the clip, posted to their social media pages on Tuesday, Halsey is first seen in a recording studio before time-traveling through the decades and evoking styles seemingly similar to artists like Britney Spears, Annie Lennox, Kate Bush and Stevie Nicks, among others.

The montage showcases what kind of artist Halsey imagines they may have been going back through the aughts, the 1990s, ‘80s and ‘70s.

“I really thought this album might be the last one I ever made,” Halsey says in the clip. “When you get sick like that, you start thinking about all the ways it could’ve been different. What if this isn’t how it all went down?”

“Am I still Halsey every time?” they ask.

Halsey revealed in June that two years ago, they were “first diagnosed with Lupus SLE and then a rare T-cell lymphoproliferative disorder” and said that they’re “lucky to be alive.”

“At 30 I’m having a rebirth and I’m not going to be sick,” they said in a video posted to their Instagram page in June. “I’m going to look super hot and have lots of energy and I’m just going to get to redo my 20s in my 30s.”

“The Great Impersonator” is expected to be released later this year.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2024 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.