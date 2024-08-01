Cardi B announces she’s expecting her third child

By Alli Rosenbloom, CNN

(CNN) — Cardi B is going to be a mom of three.

The Grammy-winner announced that she’s expecting her third child on Thursday in a duet of photos showcasing her belly posted to her Instagram page.

“I am so grateful to have shared this season with you,” she wrote in the caption. “You have brought me more love, more life and most of all renewed my power.”

The “Bodak Yellow” rapper went on to write to her baby-on-the-way that she cannot “wait for you to witness what you helped me accomplish, what you pushed me to do!”

“It’s so much easier taking life’s twists, turns and test laying down, but you, your brother and your sister have shown me why it’s worth it to push through,” she added.

The announcement came the same day that Cardi B reportedly filed for divorce from Migos rapper Offset, with whom she shares two children – six-year-old daughter Kulture and two-year-old son Wave.

While she did not directly address whether she and Offset have separated in her post, she did allude to changes in her life, writing, “with every ending comes a new beginning.”

Cardi B and Offset wed in 2017 and have had an on-and-off relationship since then.

CNN has reached out to a representative for Cardi B for comment.

