New ‘The Office’ comedy series will center on reporters at a ‘dying’ newspaper.

By Alli Rosenbloom, CNN

(CNN) — Over a decade after viewers said goodbye to beloved NBC series “The Office,” a new comedy set in the same universe as everyone’s favorite paper company Dunder Mifflin is coming to Peacock.

“Ex Machina” star Domhnall Gleeson and Sabrina Impacciatore from Season 2 of HBO’s “The White Lotus” will lead the ensemble cast in the still-untitled mockumentary series, according to a news release shared Wednesday.

“The documentary crew that immortalized Dunder Mifflin’s Scranton branch is in search of a new subject when they discover a dying historic Midwestern newspaper and the publisher trying to revive it with volunteer reporters,” the logline for the new comedy series reads.

Greg Daniels, who adapted “The Office” for US audiences from the original UK series of the same name, will serve as the showrunner along with “Nathan For You” co-creator Michael Koman. Daniels and Koman will also produce the series with original “Office” creators Ricky Gervais and Stephen Merchant.

The American take on “The Office” first debuted in the US in 2005 and aired its final episode in 2013. It starred Steve Carell, John Krasinksi, Jenna Fischer, Mindy Kaling, Rainn Wilson and BJ Novak, among many others. Many cast members became household names following the widespread and early success of the series, which won five Emmys throughout its run.

Like its predecessor starring Gervais, the series followed a mockumentary-style format with cast members breaking the fourth wall as a crew followed staffers around an office, capturing tedious day-to-day tasks, office romances and at-times outlandish behavior.

It is not yet known if any previous cast members will make cameos in the Peacock series, which is set to begin production in July.

