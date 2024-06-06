Warm & Stormy Weekend

Thursday Forecast

Another relatively warm day today with highs 8 to 10 degrees above normal so this evening will be a little warmer than normal.



Friday get the umbrella ready because we will have increasing clouds through the morning and a chance for showers, some of which may be moderate to heavy at times and possibly a few afternoon thunderstorms. If there is any severe weather Friday, it should be confined to the eastern plains.

Saturday

If there is a chance for a weather alert day, it will be Saturday. Expect partly cloudy to mostly cloudy skies and a chance for rain which could be heavy at times with thunderstorms. A few of these thunderstorms may become severe from the I-25 corridor and especially in the plains. The impacts are minor localized flooding possible, lightning, winds over 60mph and possibly some 1" hail.

Sunday

Sunday looks a little better although we will have partly to mostly cloudy skies with a chance for rain, which could be moderate at times with a few thunderstorms mixed in. Can't rule out a severe thunderstorm but it is less likely along the I-25 corridor. We will see a big temperature difference beginning Sunday with highs in the low to mid 70s for Colorado Springs and Upper 70s for Pueblo.

The beginning of the workweek next will be cooler with high temperatures near normal with highs in the upper 70s for Colorado Springs and Low 80s for Pueblo. We will also still see a chance for rain Monday afternoon with some better weather expected Tuesday into the middle of the week.