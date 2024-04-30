Amy Schumer and Jennifer Lawrence intend to collaborate on a project with ‘grit’ instead of sibling comedy.

By Alli Rosenbloom, CNN

(CNN) — Amy Schumer and Jennifer Lawrence intend to work together on a project for the big screen, but it may not be the comedic content that you’d expect to see from the notoriously hilarious actors and real-life best friends.

“The way we’re hoping our careers go, we might do something with more grit and teeth,” Schumer told Variety in an interview published on Tuesday, referencing her and Lawrence’s ideal collaboration.

A movie with “grit” is a departure from the sibling comedy that Schumer and Lawrence had previously announced that they were developing together. Nearly 10 years later, however, Schumer told the outlet she doesn’t think that project “will ever happen.”

“Life kept going,” she said of the reason the film didn’t pan out. “My family was going through a rough time. I don’t want to say any more than that.”

Echoing Schumer’s sentiment, Lawrence also told the outlet that the project is indeed no longer on the table. “Now that we’re older,” she said, “a sister comedy might not resonate as much.”

In 2015, Lawrence originally told the New York Times that she was teaming up with the “Trainwreck” star to write a comedic screenplay in which they star as sisters, and that they’d already written nearly 100 pages.

“Amy and I were creatively made for each other,” Lawrence said at the time. “We have different flavors. It’s been the most fun experience of my life.”

The Oscar-winner also offered an update on the sibling comedy during a 2023 appearance on “Watch What Happens Live,” telling host Andy Cohen that the project was still “on” despite its slow-moving development.

And despite that project not panning out, the “No Hard Feelings” actor also told Variety this week that they still “have every intention of working together.”

