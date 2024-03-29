How Beyoncé answered Dolly Parton’s call and switched up the lyrics to ‘Jolene’

By Marianne Garvey, CNN

(CNN) — Dolly Parton’s wish has come true.

During a 2022 interview with “The Daily Show,” Parton was asked about the hundreds of cover versions of her 1973 country classic “Jolene” and the one artist yet to record the song who Parton hoped would do so, Beyoncé.

“I don’t know if she’s even got the message, but wouldn’t that be killer? I think she’s fantastic and beautiful and I love her music.” Parton said. “I would just love to hear ‘Jolene’ done in just a big way, kind of like how Whitney [Houston] did my ‘I Will Always Love You.’ Someone that could take my little songs and make ’em like powerhouses. That would be a marvelous day in my life if she ever does ‘Jolene.”

Done and done.

Beyoncé includes a version of Parton’s hit on her “Renaissance” sequel, “Act 11: Cowboy Carter.” The song is introduced by Parton herself.

“Hey miss Honey B, it’s Dolly P. You know that hussy with the good hair you sing about? Reminded me of someone I knew back when, except she has flamin’ locks of auburn hair,” Parton says, referencing Beyoncé’s lyrics from “Sorry.” “Bless her heart

Just a hair of a different color but it hurts just the same.”

Beyoncé’s version of “Jolene” follows. While it holds true to the original melodically, Bey puts her own spin on the lyrics. For example, instead of “I’m beggin’ of you, please don’t take my man,” Beyoncé sings, “I’m warning you, don’t come for my man.”

See Beyoncé’s lyrics in full below:

Jolene, Jolene, Jolene, Jolene

I’m warning you, don’t come for my man

Jolene, Jolene, Jolene, Jolene

Don’t take the chance because you think you can

You’re beautiful beyond compare

Takes more than beauty and seductive stares

To come between a family and a happy man

Jolene, I’m a woman too

Thе games you play are nothing new

So you don’t want no hеat with me, Jolene

We’ve been deep in love for 20 years

I raised that man, I raised his kids

I know my man better than he knows himself (what)

I can easily understand why you’re attracted to my man

But you don’t want this smoke, so shoot your shot with someone else (you heard me)

Jolene, Jolene, Jolene, Jolene

I’m warning you, woman, find you your own man

Jolene, I know I’m a queen, Jolene

I’m still a Creole banjee bitch from Louisianne (don’t try me)

There’s a thousand girls in every room

That act as desperate as you do

You a bird, go on and sing your tune, Jolene (what)

I had to have this talk with you

‘Cause I hate to have to act a fool

Your peace depends on how you move, Jolene

Me and my man crossed those valleys

Highs and lows and everything between

You did roll in like tumbling weeds

I sleep good happy, ’cause you can’t dig up our planted seeds

I know my man’s gonna stand by me breathing in my gentle breeze

I crossed those valleys

Highs and lows and everything between

Good deeds roll in like tumbling weeds

Good and happy, ’cause you can’t dig up them planted seeds

Jolene, Jolene, Jolene, Jolene, Jolene

I’ma stand by her, she gon’ stand by me, Jolene

I’ma stand by him, he gon’ stand by me

I’ma stand by her, she gon’ stand by me

I’ma stand by him, he gon’ stand by me, Jolene

