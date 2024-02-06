Usher announces arena tour

By Lisa Respers France, CNN

(CNN) — For those who missed attending Usher’s Las Vegas residency, he has a gift.

On Tuesday, the headliner for the upcoming halftime show of Super Bowl LVIII has announced his “Usher: Past Present Future Tour.” The tour will kick off August 20 at Capital One Arena in Washington, DC.

“Usher is bringing his smooth R&B tracks, infectious smile and slick moves to fans all across the globe,” the press release announcing the tour states. “Usher will be traveling across the country performing in celebration of his 30-year storied career including songs from ‘Coming Home’ his ninth studio album slated for release on February 9.”

The tour dates are as follows:

Aug 20 | Washington, DC | Capital One Arena

Aug 24 | Baltimore, MD | CFG Bank Arena

Aug 27 | Boston, MA | TD Garden

Aug 30 | Philadelphia, PA | Wells Fargo Center

Sep 2 | Toronto, ON | Scotiabank Arena

Sep 3 | Toronto, ON | Scotiabank Arena

Sep 6 | Brooklyn, NY | Barclays Center

Sep 7 | Brooklyn, NY | Barclays Center

Sep 12 | Detroit, MI | Little Caesars Arena

Sep 17 | Denver, CO | Ball Arena

Sep 21 | Los Angeles, CA | Intuit Dome

Sep 22 | Los Angeles, CA | Intuit Dome

Sep 28 | Oakland, CA | Oakland Arena

Sep 29 | Oakland, CA | Oakland Arena

Oct 4 | Dallas, TX | American Airlines Center

Oct 7 | Austin, TX | Moody Center ATX

Oct 11 | Miami, FL | Kaseya Center

Oct 12 | Miami, FL | Kaseya Center

Oct 17 | Atlanta, GA | State Farm Arena

Oct 18 | Atlanta, GA | State Farm Arena

Oct 22 | Charlotte, NC | Spectrum Center

Oct 26 | St. Louis, MO | Enterprise Center

Oct 28 | Chicago, IL | United Center

Oct 29 | Chicago, IL | United Center

The superstar singer posted about the tour on his verified social media, asking “U ready for me?”

Tickets will go on sale beginning Wednesday, with additional presales running throughout the week before the general sales open on Feb. 12 at LiveNation.com.

