Tracy Chapman will perform at the Grammys with Luke Combs

By Elizabeth Wagmeister, CNN

(CNN) — Tracy Chapman is slated to be a performer on the Grammys stage this weekend.

The news was confirmed to CNN by a source familiar with the Grammys production.

Chapman will perform with Luke Combs, who is nominated in the best country solo performance category for his cover of Chapman’s timeless 1988 hit “Fast Car.”

Other performers set to appear this weekend include Travis Scott, Billy Joel and Olivia Rodrigo.

Chapman, who has stayed largely out of the spotlight in recent years, won song of the year at the Country Music Awards in November as the songwriter for “Fast Car.”

While she wasn’t present at the ceremony, Chapman said in a message read at the time, “It’s truly an honor for my song to be newly recognized after 35 years of its debut.”

The musician, who won the best pop vocal performance, female and best new artist Grammys at the 1989 edition of the awards, has seen her signature song enjoy a major resurgence in popularity after country star Combs released his cover in July.

Combs’ cover went on to reach No. 1 on the Country Airplay chart, making Chapman the first Black woman to top the chart since it came into existence in 1990. Chapman, who is the sole writer of “Fast Car,” also reached No. 1 on Billboard’s Country Songwriters chart, thanks to the Combs cover.

“I never expected to find myself on the country charts, but I’m honored to be there,” Chapman told Billboard in a statement at the time, adding, “I’m happy for Luke and his success and grateful that new fans have found and embraced ‘Fast Car.’”

The Grammy Awards will take place Sunday at 8pm ET/5pm PT in Los Angeles.

CNN’s Lisa Respers France and Alli Rosenbloom contributed to this report.

This story has been updated with additional information.

