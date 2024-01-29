Britney Spears shows support for Justin Timberlake’s new music

By Lisa Respers France, CNN

(CNN) — Britney Spears is showing appreciation for Justin Timberlake’s new song.

While Spears’ 2011 song “Selfish” rose to the No. 1 on the US iTunes chart over the weekend, topping a new song of the same name from her former boyfriend Timberlake, Spears appears to want no part in a fan-fueled competition.

Early Monday on her verified Instgram account, Spears posted video clips of Timberlake recently performing his “Selfish” in a classroom instruments segment on “The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon.”

“I wanna apologize for some of the things I wrote about in my book,” Spears wrote in the caption of her post. “If I offended any of the people I genuinely care about I am deeply sorry… I also wanted to say I am in love with Justin Timberlake’s new song ‘Selfish.’ It is soo good and how come every time I see Justin and Jimmy together I laugh so hard ??? Ps “Sanctified” is wow too.”

Timberlake debuted another song, “Sanctified,” featuring Tobe Nwigwe, on “SNL” over the weekend.

Last year, Spears released her memoir “The Woman in Me,” in which she wrote about the pain she experienced when her relationship with Timberlake came to an end.

The pair dated from 1999 until 2002.

CNN has reached out to representatives for Timberlake for comment on the post by Spears.

