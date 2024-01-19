Angus Cloud remembered at Sundance by cast and crew of one of his final films

By Marianne Garvey, CNN

(CNN) — The cast and crew of “Freaky Tales” is remembering working with late actor Angus Cloud in one of his final roles.

The “Euphoria” actor died at age 25 last July.

The new film screened this week at the 2024 Sundance Film Festival in Park City, Utah. Co-directors Anna Boden and Ryan Fleck cast Cloud as Travis, a would-be burglar in a neo-Nazi gang, after seeing him as Fezco in “Euphoria.”

“He cared so much about the role,” Boden told The Hollywood Reporter. “Even in the most tense moments on set, he would bring this different energy and help break the tension. He ends up bringing this very specific, very Angus energy to the role. He totally transforms it from something that could be a very average role that you don’t think that much about into something that has a very specific life to it.”

Boden added, “We felt really lucky to have gotten him in the movie.”

“Freaky Tales” is set in Cloud’s native Oakland and also stars Jay Ellis and Pedro Pascal.

After the screening in Park City, Ellis recalled working Cloud.

“We had so much fun between setups,” Ellis said in video shared on social media of the event. “There were meltdowns. We helped each other through the meltdowns quite a few times. But it was so dope to see this cast come together.”

“Rest in Peace to Angus,” Ellis continued. “He gave such a great performance and had so much fun with us.”

