BAFTA Awards 2024: See the full list of nominees

By Thomas Page, CNN

(CNN) — The nominees for the 2024 BAFTA Film Awards have been announced, with “Oppenheimer” leading the charge with 13 nominations.

There were few surprises from the British Academy, with strong awards season favorites faring well, including Yorgos Lanthimos’ “Poor Things” with 11 nominations and Martin Scorsese’s “Killers of the Flower Moon” with nine.

Standing out from the crowd was “The Zone of Interest,” Jonathan Glazer’s unique film about the Holocaust, which achieved nine nominations.

“Barbie” received nods in five categories, including Margot Robbie for best actress, but did not land a best picture nomination.

Meanwhile, “May December” was shut out entirely, while perhaps the most notable absence among the acting nominations was Lily Gladstone, who fell short of a nomination for best actress.

The awards ceremony, hosted by actor David Tennant, will be held at the Royal Festival Hall, in London, on February 18.

See the complete list of nominations below.

Best Film

“Anatomy of a Fall”

“The Holdovers”

“Killers of The Flower Moon”

“Oppenheimer”

“Poor Things”

Outstanding British Film

“All of Us Strangers”

“How to Have Sex”

“Napoleon”

“The Old Oak”

“Poor Things”

“Rye Lane”

“Saltburn”

“Scrapper”

“Wonka”

“The Zone of Interest”

Outstanding Debut by a British Writer, Director or Producer

“Blue Bag Life”

“Bobi Wine: The People’s President”

“Earth Mama”

“How To Have Sex”

“Is There Anybody Out There?”

Film Not in the English Language

“20 Days In Mariupol”

“Anatomy of a Fall”

“Past Lives”

“Society of the Snow”

“The Zone of Interest”

Documentary

“20 Days In Mariupol”

“American Symphony”

“Beyond Utopia”

“Still: A Michael J. Fox Movie”

“Wham!”

Animated Film

“The Boy And The Heron”

“Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget”

“Elemental”

“Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse”

Director

Andrew Haigh, “All of Us Strangers”

Justine Triet, “Anatomy of a Fall”

Alexander Payne, “The Holdovers”

Bradley Cooper, “Maestro”

Christopher Nolan, “Oppenheimer”

Jonathan Glazer, “The Zone of Interest”

Adapted Screenplay

Andrew Haigh, “All of Us Strangers”

Cord Jefferson, “American Fiction”

Christopher Nolan, “Oppenheimer”

Tony McNamara, “Poor Things”

Jonathan Glazer, “The Zone of Interest”

Original Screenplay

Justine Triet and Arthur Harari, “Anatomy of a Fall”

Greta Gerwig and Noah Baumbach, “Barbie”

David Hemingson, “The Holdovers”

Bradley Cooper and Josh Singer, “Maestro”

Celine Song, “Past Lives”

Leading Actor

Barry Keoghan, “Saltburn”

Bradley Cooper, “Maestro”

Cillian Murphy, “Oppenheimer”

Colman Domingo, “Rustin”

Paul Giamatti, “The Holdovers”

Teo Yoo, “Past Lives”

Leading Actress

Carey Mulligan, “Maestro”

Emma Stone, “Poor Things”

Fantasia Barrino, “The Color Purple”

Margot Robbie, “Barbie”

Sandra Hüller, “Anatomy of a Fall”

Vivian Oparah, “Rye Lane”

Supporting Actor

Dominic Sessa, “The Holdovers”

Jacob Elordi, “Saltburn”

Paul Mescal, “All of Us Strangers”

Robert De Niro, “Killers of The Flower Moon”

Robert Downey Jr., “Oppenheimer”

Ryan Gosling, “Barbie”

Supporting Actress

Claire Foy, “All of Us Strangers”

Danielle Brooks, “The Color Purple”

Da’Vine Joy Randolph, “The Holdovers”

Emily Blunt, “Oppenheimer”

Rosamund Pike, “Saltburn”

Sandra Hüller, “The Zone of Interest”

Original Score

Robbie Robertson, “Killers of The Flower Moon”

Ludwig Göransson, “Oppenheimer”

Jerskin Fendrix, “Poor Things”

Anthony Willis, “Saltburn”

Daniel Pemberton, “Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse”

Costume Design

Jacqueline Durran, “Barbie”

Jacqueline West, “Killers of The Flower Moon”

Dave Crossman and Janty Yates, “Napoleon”

Ellen Mirojnick, “Oppenheimer”

Holly Waddington, “Poor Things”

Production Design

Sarah Greenwood and Katie Spencer, “Barbie”

Jack Fisk and Adam Willis, “Killers of The Flower Moon”

Ruth De Jong and Claire Kaufman, “Oppenheimer”

Shona Heath, James Price and Zsuzsa Mihalek, “Poor Things”

Chris Oddy, Joanna Maria Kuś and Katarzyna Sikora, “The Zone of Interest”

Special Visual Effects

Jonathan Bullock, Charmaine Chan, Ian Comley and Jay Cooper, “The Creator”

Theo Bialek, Stephane Ceretti, Alexis Wajsbrot and Guy Williams, “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3”

Neil Corbould, Simone Coco, Jeff Sutherland and Alex Wuttke, “Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One”

Henry Badgett, Neil Corbould, Charley Henley and Luc-Ewen Martin-Fenouillet, “Napoleon”

Simon Hughes, “Poor Things”

Make Up and Hair

Kay Georgiou and Thomas Nellen, “Killers of The Flower Moon”

Sian Grigg, Kay Georgiou, Kazu Hiro and Lori McCoy-Bell, “Maestro”

Jana Carboni, Francesco Pegoretti, Satinder Chumber and Julia Vernon, “Napoleon”

Luisa Abel, Jaime Leigh McIntosh, Jason Hamer and Ahou Mofid, “Oppenheimer”

Nadia Stacey, Mark Coulier and Josh Weston, “Poor Things”

Editing

Laurent Sénéchal, “Anatomy of a Fall”

Thelma Schoonmaker, “Killers of The Flower Moon”

Jennifer Lame, “Oppenheimer”

Yorgos Mavropsaridis, “Poor Things”

Paul Watts, “The Zone of Interest”

Cinematography

Rodrigo Prieto, “Killers of The Flower Moon”

Matthew Libatique, “Maestro”

Hoyte van Hoytema, “Oppenheimer”

Robbie Ryan, “Poor Things”

Łukasz Żal, “The Zone of Interest”

Casting

Kahleen Crawford, “All of Us Strangers”

Cynthia Arra, “Anatomy of a Fall”

Susan Shopmaker, “The Holdovers”

Isabella Odoffin, “How to Have Sex”

Ellen Lewis and Rene Haynes, “Killers of The Flower Moon”

Sound

Angelo Bonanni, Tony Lamberti, Andy Nelson, Lee Orloff and Bernard Weiser, “Ferrari”

Richard King, Steve Morrow, Tom Ozanich, Jason Ruder and Dean Zupancic, “Maestro”

Chris Burdon, James H. Mather, Chris Munro and Mark Taylor, “Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One”

Willie Burton, Richard King, Kevin O’Connell and Gary A. Rizzo, “Oppenheimer”

Johnnie Burn and Tarn Willers, “The Zone of Interest”

British Short Animation

“Crab Day”

“Visible Mending”

“Wild Summon”

British Short Film

“Festival of Slaps”

“Gorka”

“Jellyfish and Lobster”

“Such A Lovely Day”

“Yellow”

EE Rising Star

Phoebe Dynevor

Ayo Edebiri

Jacob Elordi

Mia Mckenna-Bruce

Sophie Wilde

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2024 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.