Joe Bonsall announces retirement from Oak Ridge Boys due to neuromuscular disorder

(CNN) — Joe Bonsall is leaving the legendary singing group the Oak Ridge Boys due to a health issue.

The singer, 75, shared the news in a post on X (formerly Twitter) on Wednesday.

“Many of you know I have been battling a slow onset (over 4 years now) of a neuromuscular disorder,” he wrote. “I am now to a point that walking is impossible so I have basically retired from the road. It has just gotten too difficult.”

Bonsall noted that “it has been a great 50 years and I am thankful to all the Oak Ridge Boys band crew and staff for the constant love and support shown to me through it all.”

“I will never forget and for those of you who have been constantly holding me up in prayer I thank you and ask for you to keep on praying,” he added.

Bonsall explained that a singer named Ben James is singing in the group in his stead, writing that “his sound is different than mine but he brings a ton of talent to the table!”

“The @oakridgeboys will finish the Farewell Tour without me but rest assured I am good with all of it!” he concluded. “God’s Got It!!!”

The country and gospel quartet, originally founded in 1943 out ot Tennessee, are known for songs including “Elvira” and “American Made.” Bonsall joined the group in 1973.

