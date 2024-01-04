Did Taylor Swift manifest her relationship with Travis Kelce years ago?

By Lisa Respers France, CNN

(CNN) — An old interview with Taylor Swift has some of her fans believing she predicted her relationship with Travis Kelce long ago.

In 2009, the superstar singer talked to Glamour magazine and was asked what a relationship would “look like” for her.

“It’s always going to be long-distance, even if I date the boy who lives next door to me in Nashville. I’ll be flying to see him and flying him places to see me,” Swift said at the time. “It feels like it would involve more scheduling, and I already deal with a lot of scheduling in my life. Of course, if I met somebody who was worth it, I would probably stop thinking that way!”

Kelce definitely fits that bill.

She has traveled to watch him play football and he has gone overseas to watch her on her “Eras Tour.” Also, the pair have gone back and forth from his home in Missouri and hers in New York City to spend time together.

In the Glamour article 15 years ago, Swift was also asked if she would only “date someone at a similar level of success.”

“I think it’s more a question of confidence. I wouldn’t want to be with a pushover who would let me make all the plans and have all the control,” Swift remarked. “It’s really natural for me to go into planning mode, but I’d rather be with someone who has his own voice and passion and ambition.”

Plenty of people think that sounds just like Kelce, a tight end for the Kansas City Chiefs who is clearly passionate about football and comfortable enough with fame that he has been very public in his relationship with Swift.

It also bears mentioning that Kelce appears to have done a bit of manifesting himself, as he pursued Swift initially by famously using one of the friendship bracelets from her concerts to get her attention.

All of which adds up to the belief that Kelce might just be the endgame for Swift.

