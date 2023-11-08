Jimmy Buffett honored with moving musical tribute at CMA Awards

By Alli Rosenbloom, CNN

Jimmy Buffett, the late “Margaritaville” singer and entrepreneur, was honored during the Country Music Awards (CMAs) on Wednesday with a musical performance of some of his greatest hits.

Country stars Kenny Chesney, Mac McAnally, Alan Jackson and the Zac Brown Band performed a medley of Buffett’s songs, including an emotional rendition of “A Pirate Looks at Forty” and a lively offering of “Margaritaville.”

Photos of Buffett appeared on the video screens on the stage throughout the tribute.

“Thank you, Jimmy,” Chesney said at one point during the performance.

Buffett died in September at age 76

He had been diagnosed with Merkel cell skin cancer four years prior to his death, according to an obituary on his official website. He had continued to tour and perform during much of his treatment.

Buffett’s tropical rock music and laid-back lifestyle spawned a business empire of restaurants, casinos, books, and more, supported by his many loyal fans known as “Parrotheads.”

The singer-songwriter won two CMA awards during his career, and was nominated for two Grammys. He was also inducted into the Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame in 2006.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.