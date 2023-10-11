Spandex-clad Zac Efron and Jeremy Allen White look like total knockouts in new ‘Iron Claw’ trailer

By Alli Rosenbloom, CNN

(CNN) — The new “Iron Claw” trailer was released on Wednesday, and it features the first full look at its beefed up all-star cast, which includes Zac Efron and “The Bear’s” Jeremy Allen White.

Portraying Kevin and Kerry Von Erich – two of the brothers who hail from the infamous real-life Von Erich wrestling family dynasty that made history throughout the 1980s – Efron and White are seen in the trailer sporting retro shaggy hair, washboard abs and spandex wrestling shorts.

“Ever since I was a child, people said my family was cursed,” Efron is heard saying in the trailer. “Mom tried to protect us with God. Pop tried to protect us with wrestling. He said if we were the toughest, the strongest, nothing could ever hurt us.”

Also featured in the trailer is Lily James, who appears to be a romantic partner of Kevin (Efron). They are later seen getting married and welcoming a child.

Clips of Efron, White and actor Harris Dickinson (who portrays brother David Von Erich) show the brothers grappling with their overbearing father Fritz (Holt McCallany), drop-kicking into the ring together during intense matches and attempting to manage their lives as they deal with personal tragedies.

Fritz, the Von Erich patriarch, first rose to fame in the 1960s and 1970s and became known for his signature move called “The Iron Claw.” Five of his six sons followed his footsteps into the ring, but Kevin, Kerry and David became standout professional wrestling stars in the 1980s, according to WWE.

“The Affair” star Maura Tierney and Stanley Simons are also featured in the film.

“The Iron Claw” will premiere in theaters on December 22.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.