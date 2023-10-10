A ‘Monk’ reunion movie is coming to Peacock

By Marianne Garvey, CNN

(CNN) — “Monk” is returning.

Tony Shalhoub will resume his titular role in “Mr. Monk’s Last Case: A Monk Movie,” which premieres on Dec. 8 on Peacock.

“It’s been twelve years since the world has seen a fresh installment of ‘Monk.’ The world has changed mightily in those intervening years and ‘Monk’ 2023 reflects the changing world,” executive producers Andy Breckman, David Hoberman and Randy Zisk said in a statement.

In the series, Shalhoub played detective Adrian Monk, a character who lives with obsessive-compulsive disorder. According to the official film synopsis, Monk returns to solve a “very personal case involving his beloved step-daughter Molly, a journalist preparing for her wedding.”

Also returning for the movie are Melora Hardin, Ted Levine, Traylor Howard, Jason Gray-Stanford, and Hector Elizondo.

Breckman, who created the series, wrote the film.

“Monk” ran for eight seasons and Shalhoub won the Emmy for best actor in a comedy series three times.

